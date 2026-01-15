Police probe sexual assault of Venezuelan teen in El Socorro

- File photo

POLICE are searching for two men who allegedly robbed and raped an 18-year-old Venezuelan national in El Socorro on the night of January 14.

The victim reported the harrowing ordeal to officers at the Barataria Police Station shortly after 11 pm.

According to reports, the teen had visited a friend at an apartment on Ward Lane, El Socorro, around 7 pm to deliver dental supplies. While walking east around 10.30 pm, she noticed two men walking in the same direction.

On reaching the vicinity of the mosque, the men confronted her. One of the suspects, described as being about five feet, three inches tall with long hair and wearing a black jersey, brandished a knife and spoke to her in a language she did not understand.

Fearing for her life, the victim handed over her handbag, which contained her Samsung A14 cellphone valued at $800.

The suspects then forced the teenager to an open yard near an abandoned apartment on Farouk Avenue. Police said the second suspect, described as five feet, five inches tall and wearing a white vest and blue three-quarter pants, held the knife to her neck while unzipping her clothing.

The two men then reportedly took turns assaulting the victim on a couch in the yard.

Following the assault, the suspects pointed the traumatised woman toward the roadway and allowed her to leave. She flagged down a PH taxi, and the driver took her to the police station.

Police utilised a Spanish interpreter via telephone to gather the initial report.

Crime scene investigators W/Ag/Sgt John and WPC Alexander processed the scene at Farouk Avenue.

The victim was taken to the El Socorro Health Centre, where she was examined.