Our integration and insularity

-

IN 2005, Lloyd Best, writing in the T&T Review, accurately diagnosed one of the Caribbean’s persistent problems, “Admittedly, integration is not a natural, spontaneous process, least of all among islands, and particularly among the islands of the Caribbean which, throughout their history, have been operated as separate social and political units; and above all resolutely distinct economic units of production and exploitation.”

Illustrations of Caribbean integration have been either limited or temporary. There are earlier efforts and regional organisations that sought to transcend the insularity. West Indian integration was displayed among professional organisations and institutions. One of the earliest professional organisations was the Associated Chambers of Commerce of the West Indies (1917) which promoted trade among the colonies and sought to develop inter-island transport.

There were others as the West Indies and British Guiana Teachers’ Union was formed in 1935. Its first president was TE Beckles of the Trinidad Teachers’ Union. Similarly, the first West Indian Press Conference was held in January 1929 in Barbados. Among the representatives in attendance was TA Marryshow of Grenada’s West Indian, ARF Webber of the New Daily Chronicle in British Guiana (now Guyana) and one delegate from the Voice of St Lucia.

Few of us are aware of the Civil Service Federation, formed in 1944, which fought against the colour bar in the colonial service and encouraged the unification of the civil service in the English-speaking Caribbean. Other institutions that serviced the Caribbean included the West Indies Agricultural College (established in 1921), later renamed the Imperial College of Tropical Agriculture and then the University of the West Indies. Also promoting regional co-operation was the Caribbean Bar Association and the West Indian Meteorological Service.

Trade unions and working class organisations also advanced the integration process with their initiatives to create a regional working class entity. The quest for a "confederation of labour" received expression through regional co-operation among working-class organisations aided by mutual visits of labour officials to the various colonies.

Labour groups in TT and Grenada had established links with each other. This was primarily through the valiant efforts of Capt Arthur Cipriani and the Trinidad Workingmen’s Association (TWA), later renamed the Trinidad Labour Party. Marryshow acknowledged that the Grenada Workingmen’s Association (GWA) was founded as a result of Cipriani’s initiative. Fraternal relations among working class leaders laid the foundations for an informal network of labour in the Caribbean. In 1932, Marryshow and Cipriani, motivated by the urgency to mobilise labour in the Caribbean, visited St Kitts where they encouraged workers to form organisations similar to the TWA and GWA.

Subsequently, the St Kitts Workers’ League was formed as a working class organisation but to also function for the promotion of political and social reform. On August 3, 1936, Marryshow visited St Vincent on the invitation of George McIntosh, president of the St Vincent Workingmen’s Association. In his address at a labour rally, Marryshow encouraged the working class there to promote programmes for the advancement of labour but also to actively support the efforts of labour leaders in the quest for self-government.

The need for a confederation of labour organisations in the West Indies was raised at the first British Labour Commonwealth Conference held in England in 1925. The conference was hosted by the British Labour Party and the Trades Union Congress with participants from England, Ireland, Canada, South Africa and British Guiana.

Indeed, one of the resolutions approved at the conference related to the need to establish a 48-hour week and workmen’s compensation law in all the colonies. Hubert Critchlow, president of the British Guiana Labour Union (BGLU), represented the Caribbean. He invited the BLP and the TUC to visit British Guiana to attend the annual BGLU conference carded for January 1926.

The 1926 Guiana Labour Conference, held at the Georgetown Public Buildings, was convened to initiate a campaign to foster closer collaboration among trade unions in the Caribbean. A major resolution of the conference called for the formation of The Guianese and West Indian Federation of Trade Unions and Labour Parties with responsibility for the consolidation of efforts and the co-operation of labour organisations in the British West Indian colonies. The later emergence of the Caribbean Labour Congress was a major step forward and Lloyd Best contended, “The Caribbean Labour Congress did not fail to understand the imperative of intimate regional co-operation.”

In the 21st century, ignorance of present potential and past efforts will hinder the building of platforms of regional integration to better resist external and internal threats to Caribbean security.