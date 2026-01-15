MPs to debate bill on 'zones of special operations'

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, right, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin on the ground in Tobago during the Tobago House of Assembly election on January 12. Government will introduce a new bill on zones of special operations in Parliament on January 16. - Photo courtesy TTPS

THE Prime Minister, with Parliament's nod, may by order declare certain areas to be "zones of special operation" where the police and defence force have special powers to search, seize and arrest.

MPs on January 16 will debate these proposals of the Law Reform (Zones of Special Operation)(Special Security and Community Development Measures) Bill 2026.

The bill seeks to maintain law and order in TT, with each zone overseen by a "joint command" of the police and defence force, with the input of a social transformation council.

It allows the creation of cordons around or within a zone which may stay in place up to 24 hours. The bill allows curfews in limited areas for up to 72 hours.

The designation of any geographical area as a zone may last up to 180 days.

The bill's explanatory note noted special measures for "upholding and preserving the rule of law, public order, citizen security and public safety within certain geographically defined areas of TT." It added, "The bill seeks to curb the nation’s crime through security force occupation of vulnerable communities. It also aims to preserve human rights during the period of occupation."

The notes also say a person must not be arrested without proper grounds. Normal criminal procedures apply, so he must be told why he is arrested. A magistrate will determine if his arrest is justified. The bill needs to be passed by a special majority (which the government has.) Body cameras ought to be worn on operations in the zone, the bill adds.

The bill (clause 6(1)) says if there is a reasonable belief in "(a) rampant criminality, such as murder, gang warfare, or high or escalating levels of violence; or (b) the threat to the rule of law and public order," the PM may by order, "declare any geographically defined area within a single continuous boundary in TT" as a zone.

It said an order must state the geographical limits of the zone, must not exceed 180 days and shall state the period for which the zone will operate.

The bill said an order "shall not declare the entire of Trinidad and Tobago as a zone."

After a zone is designated, the PM in consultation with the leader of the police and defence force, may be order amend, vary or add to the geographical limits or time period of it.

The bill said, "The period of time of a zone may be extended for such periods, each not exceeding 180 days during which a zone is to operate."

If an order is made, the PM or relevant minister must make a statement to Parliament within 14 days. The PM can revoke a zone at any time by herself or on the recommendation of the police and defence force leaders.

The bill spelt out the powers of the Joint Force in a zone.

"The Joint Command may establish a cordon around or in the zone," the bill said, "and shall, as soon as is reasonably practicable after the cordon is established, cause a notice of the establishment of the cordon to be published by any means and displayed in such one or more conspicuous locations in and around the Zone, as will ensure that the notice is brought to the attention of persons within the zone and persons seeking entry to the zone."

The bill said the police and defence force "may impose a curfew in the zone, between such hours as may be specified, requiring persons within the zone to remain within their premises during the hours so specified." This is unless otherwise authorized in writing by the member of the Joint Force.

Breach of these curfew provisions lead to a $50,000 fine and imprisonment of one year, the bill warned (clause 14(4)).

The bill stated the periods entailed. "The cordon shall endure for a period not exceeding 24 hours.

"The curfew shall endure for a period not exceeding 72 hours."

The powers of the police and defence force were stated.

"A member of the Joint Force may search any place, vehicle or person within a zone, without a warrant, upon reasonable suspicion that an offence is in the course of being committed or has been committed or is about to be committed (clause 16(1)).

"A police officer, may in connection with a search, seize any vehicle, article or document that will assist in preventing or controlling a public disorder or that is likely to be of substantial value, whether or not by itself, to the investigation of any offence (clause 16(3)).

Safeguards were laid down in the bill. No seizure should be done of a tool of a lawful trade or business, nor any article or document subject to legal privilege.

The bill encourage the attendance by and observation by the owner or occupier of a place of vehicle being searched.

The police shall list all items seized, issue a receipt to the owner and properly secure the articles.

"A person who believes that a vehicle, article or document seized under subsection (1) ought to be returned to him pursuant to subsection (3) may apply to a magistrate for the return of the item," the bill adds.

A person shall not be arrested or detained during the Joint's Force's operation in a zone unless there are reasonable grounds. The person shall be told the reason for being held.

If a magistrate thinks an arrest/detention serves justice, despite more possible investigations he may order the person be remanded in custody for up to 48 hours; and

after 48 hours be taken before a judge of the High Court. A detained person shall be taken to a prison or a police station and an entry made in the station diary.

"Where the magistrate is not satisfied that the arrest or detention of the person is reasonably required in the interest of justice, he shall order that the person be released immediately." The detainee shall be allowed visits if permissible on grounds of security and safety of the person.

Otherwise, he shall be allowed visits by his "spouse, partner, family member, religious counsellor, registered medical practitioner of his choice, and attorney-at-law."

The bill advocated body-cams.

"A member of the Joint Force shall, as far as is possible having regard to available resources, use a body-worn camera when conducting operations within a zone (clause 22(1)).

"The Chief of Defence Staff and the Commissioner of Police (CoP) shall establish and review the protocols and procedures for the use of body-worn cameras in zones."

The bill proposed a social transformation committee to assess conditions in the zone, craft a social development plan, and recommend/co-ordinate social interventions.

The committee will consist of 24 categories of person such as national security minister; local MP; CoP; a mental health professional; plus members of the Land Settlement Agency, Children's Authority and National Centre for Persons with Disabilities.

"In making recommendations under this section, the Committee shall take into account the basic needs of the communities within the zone.

"The committee shall pay particular attention to vulnerable persons who live, work and attend school in the zone, including (but not limited to) children, the elderly and persons with disabilities."