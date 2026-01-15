Management by neglect

Traffic outside the Licensing Office in San Fernando on Friday. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: Late fees are not the issue at the Licensing Offices, mismanagement is. Citizens are penalised for delays created by understaffed offices, poor planning, and outdated systems. One cashier, one photographer, one teller for thousands of people is not governance; it is dysfunction.

Licensing, Immigration, banks, and roads all suffer from the same problem: too many people, too few resources, and no urgency to fix it.

The economy cannot improve while systems waste time, money, fuel, and productivity.

This is not management for national development; it is management by neglect.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail