Holders Acono Sauce storm into Norman Windball semis

CSK players stroll off the park in a premier division match in the 2025/26 Norman Windball Cricket League season. Photo courtesy Perry Galindo -

Reigning champs Acono Sauce stormed into the premier division semifinals in the 2025/26 Norman Windball Cricket tournament when they thumped Supersonic by 85 runs in their quarterfinal clash at the Buggy Haynes recreation ground, Tacarigua on January 11.

Batting first, Acono made a massive score of 148 for six from the allotted 12 overs, with Supersonic being restricted to just 63 for seven in a reply which never really got off the ground. Opening batsman Hanuman Moonsammy was in his usual no-nonsense mood for Acono and blazed his way to 63, with Raj Persad (23), Sarvesh Dindial (21 not out) and Ariz Khan (17) all chipping in with solid contributions. Vikash Merns led the Supersonic attack with three for 16.

In the Supersonic innings, just two players got into double digits as opening batsman Christopher Calderon scored 16 and James Sooknarine made ten. Acono were led with the ball by Joshua Ramrattan (three for 15), with three other bowlers getting a wicket apiece.

CSK were also dominant in their quarterfinal, as they whipped More Fire International by 68 runs. Avian Mejias and Imtiaz Mohammed made 24 apiece to push CSK to a score of 109 for five, with More Fire then being restricted to a meagre 41 for eight. Keron Noreiga took figures of three for five, with Mejias and Claudio Leera taking two wickets each to send CSK rushing into the semis.

Things were much tighter in the clash between Big Drip Heavy Hitters and Savannah Crew Sports, with the former team getting a ten-run victory in a low-scoring affair. Batting first, Israel Mangaroo (35) and opener Wendell Adams (18) steered the Heavy Hitters to 77 for seven, with Nicholas Nathadeen and Ravi Sankar grabbing two wickets apiece to limit Savannah Crew to 67 for seven.

The Minibar Reload meanwhile advanced to the semis with a 22-run win over Poison Sports. Batting first, Minibar Reload made 82 for three from 12 overs, with Kadeem Williams (34 not out) and Kapil Harry (22 not out) rescuing the innings with their 54-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Poison Sports were limited to just 60 for five as just two players got into double figures. Kyle Dookran led the Minibar Reload attack with remarkable figures of three for two from his two overs.

In a best-of-the-rest quartefinal on January 10, Knock Squad defeated Backyard Ballers by 31 runs. Batting first, Knock Squad got 35 and 30 respectively from Akeem Alvarez and Trevor Mohammed as they made 91 for four, before Kelvin Danpatia took incredible figures of six for 14 to help bowl out the opposition for 60 in 11.3 overs.

The best-of-the-rest semis will be played on Janaury 17 and 18, with the premier division semis set for January 25.