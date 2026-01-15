Four new Brechin Castle Golf champs crowned

Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs parliament secretary David Nakhid, left, presents 2026 Brechin Castle Golf Open men’s championship winner Marcus Ling with his prize at the club in Couva. -

New champions were crowned in every division of the 2026 Brechin Castle Golf Open, which teed off at the club’s course in Couva on January 9.

Marcus Ling led a series of stunning come-from-behind victories on the final day with his capture of the men’s championship title.

Entering the final day trailing, Ling carded a steady 72 to finish with a three-day total of 216. Overnight leader Liam Bryden followed in second place with a 219. The battle for third was decided by a countback, with youngster Ross Ramkissoon narrowly edging out Alex Kangoo. Brechin Castle Golf Club’s John Rampersad rounded out the top five with a 224, also securing the best net prize.

The ladies’ championship saw a changing of the guard as teenager Isabella Ramdeen overcame defending champion Victoria Seenath.

Ramdeen fired a final-round 78 for a total of 242, surpassing Seenath’s 244. Former champion Jada Charles secured third (246), while another rising star Arianna Khan, took home the best net trophy.

The first flight was decided on the final hole of the competition. Nandlal Ramlakhan, the 2025 Brechin Castle player of the year, used his experience to overcome overnight leader Asa Roopchand on a countback, after both finished at 242.

Brechin Castle dominated the flight, with Amir Ali (243) and Kevesh Ramnath (248) completing a clean sweep of the top four for the home club.

In the second flight, Riaz Ali surged ahead to take the title with a 170, pipping teenage leader Kaiden Baynes (172). Kumar Boodram (176) and Navin Dookeran (177) finished third and fourth, respectively.

On day two (January 10) Reid Sonnilal was crowned the third flight champion.

Brechin Castle members hailed the cub’s first major tournament for 2026 a “resounding success” in a recent statement.

The event marks the beginning of a packed 2026 schedule for the local golfing community.