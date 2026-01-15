Enterprise man critical after shooting

A 30-year-old Enterprise man has been left critical after he was shot multiple times outside his home on the night of January 14.

The man's girlfriend told investigators she was with the victim at his Postman Drive home when he received a WhatsApp message shortly after 10 pm. They both walked outside the house and were approached by a silver Toyota Aqua car, whose occupants opened fire at the victim before speeding off.

The victim was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility, where he was listed in a critical condition. He was later transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Police are continuing investigations.