Energy Minister, Perenco executives discuss Greater Angostura assets

From left, Marc Rudder, chief technical officer, Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI); Karinsa Tulsie, acting Permanent Secretary; Minister in the MEEI Ernesto Kesar; Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Dr Roodal Moonilal; Armel Simondin, CEO, Perenco; Stephane Barc, general manager, Perenco; Denis Chatelan, head of business development, Perenco and Allan Russell, business adviser at Perenco at the January 14 meeting at the ministry. - Photo courtesy MEEI

PERENCO executives met with Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI) officials on January 14, at the ministry, to update the ministers on the recent acquisition of the Greater Angostura oil and gas assets, along with their production facilities.

An MEEI release on January 15 said discussions highlighted the ongoing advancements, potential for improving operational efficiency, and collaborative initiatives aimed at further enhancing and sustaining investment in the energy sector.

It said Perenco also provided insights into the performance of existing operations, which include the Cashima, Amherstia, Flamboyant, and Immortelle (CAFI) gas fields, as well as plans for the Onyx field located in the Teak, Samaan, and Poui (TSP) area.

It said Minister of Energy Dr Roodal Moonilal highlighted the government's support for Perenco's efforts to prolong the productive lifespan of mature oil fields, while also creating a favourable environment for ongoing investment in Trinidad and Tobago's energy sector. Perenco reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the ministry to ensure ongoing collaboration as current projects advance and new opportunities emerge in the local energy sector.

Also present from the MEEI at the meeting were Ernesto Kesar, Minister in the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries, acting permanent secretary Karinsa Tulsie and chief technical officer Marc Rudder.

Present on behalf of Perenco were CEO Armel Simondin, general manager Stephane Barc, head of business development Denis Chatelan and business adviser Allan Russell.