CJ tackles backlog

Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh, centre, with puisne judges, from left, Justice Sydelle Johnson, Justice Trevor Jones, Justice Josefina Baptiste Mohammed, Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle and Justice Raymond Roberts, after they were sworn by President Christine Kangaloo on January 13. PHOTO COURTESY INFORMATION DIVISION -

WHEN ACTIVIST Anthony Dopson last year asked the judiciary to give statistics about its backlog, there was not even a system in place that would allow a speedy answer. Instead, according to details supplied by court administrators last year, individual judges were tasked with reviewing their cases and tabulating totals; registrars had to be instructed to count hundreds of orders. Moving forward, the judiciary said it would be “reviewing and strengthening the existing system for the collection of relevant data.”

This is the context of Chief Justice Ronnie Boodoosingh’s appointment of five new judicial officers on January 13. The CJ’s apology last year for the long wait times citizens have to endure was welcomed and sent the right signal. But with the appointments of Trevor Jones, Raymond Roberts, Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, Josefina Baptiste Mohammed and Sydelle Johnson to the bench, Boodoosingh has followed his words with actions. He tasked these officials with serving the public by combating delays. We hope this is a preview of the rest of the new CJ’s tenure.

Speaking with the media at President’s House, St Ann’s, moments after being sworn in, Justice Jones noted he first joined the judiciary to help tackle the backlog. He correctly noted that better case management, streamlined procedures and expansion of the bench will all impact how long it takes rulings to be handed down.

But the nature of the problem is complex. Clogged are the civil division, the criminal division and the family and children division. Rulings are outstanding; but in some cases indictments have not even been filed. The staff shortage issues at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions are well known. But one reason indictments seemed to have trickled in recent years is the fact that hundreds, if not thousands, of matters have been pending for over ten years. Compounding the delay has also been the elevation of criminal judges to the Court of Appeal without replacements at the trial level. This week’s fresh appointments may help address such gaps.

Of course, simply adding new staff is not a panacea for the judiciary’s problems.

Government has taken some of the load off from judicial officers by giving JPs heightened warrant powers. But other reforms are needed too.

As officials already acknowledge, the prison system needs to be overhauled to address recidivism. Court infrastructure needs to be upgraded. And more priority should be placed on addressing serious crime, not filling dockets with trivial matters. Antiquated rules and procedures, too, need to go. For instance, while Boodoosingh has promised a return to in-person courts, there’s no reason why proceedings cannot be hybrid in the interests of efficiency. The CJ has a lot to tackle. But he’s made a promising start.