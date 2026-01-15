ASJA Girls' Sando spike to three more wins in SSVL
The youngsters from ASJA Girls' College San Fernando continued their fine form at the start of the 2026 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season, as their under-15 team rattled off three wins in the under-15 age group of the tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua on January 13.
On the opening day on January 12, ASJA's under-17 team notched two wins, and that winning streak transferred to the under-15 squad the next day. Stamping their dominance, ASJA's under-15s won all their games in straight sets. ASJA defeated El Dorado West Secondary 25-6, 25-6, topped St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) 25-6, 25-10 and also got by St Joseph's Convent St Joseph 25-13, 25-7.
SJCPoS also notched wins, as they defeated sister school St Joseph's Convent St Joseph 2-1 after dropping the first set 18-25. The SJCPoS girls bounced to take the next two sets 25-15 and 15-4 to seize the match. Things were much smoother for SJCPoS against El Dorado as they notched a straight sets victory (25-16, 25-20) despite a hearty fight from "El Do."
El Dorado ended the day without a win as they also fell to St Joseph's Convent St Joseph who got a 25-14, 25-12 victory to grab their lone win on a competitive day of spiking.
Last year, the International School of Port of Spain lifted the girls' under-15 title.
Comments
"ASJA Girls' Sando spike to three more wins in SSVL"