ASJA Girls' Sando spike to three more wins in SSVL

El Dorado West Secondary loss 25-14, 25-12 during their Secondary Schools Volleyball League match, against St Joseph's Convent S Joseph, on January 13, 2026, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. - Faith Ayoung

The youngsters from ASJA Girls' College San Fernando continued their fine form at the start of the 2026 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season, as their under-15 team rattled off three wins in the under-15 age group of the tournament at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua on January 13.

On the opening day on January 12, ASJA's under-17 team notched two wins, and that winning streak transferred to the under-15 squad the next day. Stamping their dominance, ASJA's under-15s won all their games in straight sets. ASJA defeated El Dorado West Secondary 25-6, 25-6, topped St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain (SJCPoS) 25-6, 25-10 and also got by St Joseph's Convent St Joseph 25-13, 25-7.

SJCPoS also notched wins, as they defeated sister school St Joseph's Convent St Joseph 2-1 after dropping the first set 18-25. The SJCPoS girls bounced to take the next two sets 25-15 and 15-4 to seize the match. Things were much smoother for SJCPoS against El Dorado as they notched a straight sets victory (25-16, 25-20) despite a hearty fight from "El Do."

El Dorado ended the day without a win as they also fell to St Joseph's Convent St Joseph who got a 25-14, 25-12 victory to grab their lone win on a competitive day of spiking.

Last year, the International School of Port of Spain lifted the girls' under-15 title.