14 Trinidad and Tobago officials appointed to 2026 Fifa referees panel

Caleb Wales -

As many as 14 TT officials have been appointed to the Fifa referees panel for 2026, including assistant referee Caleb Wales, who officiated at the Fifa World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

Wales aside, referees Timothy Derry, Cecile Hinds, Nikolai Nyron, Andrew Samuel, Crystal Sobers, Kwinsi Williams and Nathalya Williams have received the Fifa appointment, along with assistant referees Kirt Charles, Evelyn Carissa Douglas, Keron Myers, Melissa Nicholas, Shash Ramsaroop and Ainsley Rochard. Fifa published its international panel for 2026 on January 6, with a January 12 TT Football Association (TTFA) media release congratulating the officials for their achievement.

The TTFA said the appointments reflect the consistency and professionalism of TT's refereeing programme and underlines the country's reputation for producing officials capable of performing at the highest level.

"This is a proud moment for TT football," TTFA president Kieron Edwards said, via the release. "Our match officials continue to earn respect regionally and internationally through their discipline, preparation and commitment to excellence.

"These appointments don't come by chance. They are the result of years of sacrifice, development and steady improvement."

Edwards said the TTFA sees referees as a key part of the game's growth in TT, and the numerous appointments re-establishes the football body's belief that the country can produce world-class quality on and off the football field.