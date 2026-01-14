Trini couple return home to focus on stigma of obesity

Dr Robert Jupiter. -

A PAIR of Trini-born US board-certified doctors has returned to the twin islands to set up a practice which focuses on obesity and metabolic health.

Called Stellar Medical, the practice is founded by husband and wife team Dr Robert Jupiter and Dr Karen Moses, a release said on January 14.

Jupiter is a diplomate of the American Board of Family Medicine and Obesity Medicine and is a registered obesity medical specialist with the Medical Board of TT, while Dr Moses is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

“We are excited to return home after several years of study and practice in the US. This new chapter signals our focus on bringing science-based, stigma-free care to citizens of TT that addresses the biological, hormonal, and environmental drivers of weight gain and metabolic disease,” Jupiter said.

“Obesity is not simply about willpower or eating less. It is a chronic metabolic disease that affects nearly every system in the body. Effective treatment must be compassionate, evidence-based, and tailored to each individual.”

The release said Jupiter has expert guidance on GLP-1/GIP medications such as Wegovy, Ozempic, Zepbound and Mounjaro, which are generally more effective and better tolerated than older weight-loss drugs, with patients often losing 16 to 23 per cent of their total body weight, versus five to ten per cent with earlier treatments.

Although experienced with the new drugs, the release said Jupiter prefers exploring other options such as nutrition, movement, hydration, sleep and mental wellbeing before considering pharmaceutical options.

“There is no “magic pill” to weight loss because obesity is a chronic condition where long-term care and ongoing support are often required,” Jupiter underscored.

“Shame and stigma often prevent people from seeking help. We work to

create a judgment-free environment and, when needed, collaborate with therapists to address the emotional side of weight management.”