The eagle has landed

US President Donald Trump. - AP PHOTO

MICHAEL BAPTISTE

SOME OF the outcomes from revolution in the Caribbean have outlived their usefulness. There are instances where a revolution rightly removed the oppressors but had no valuable plan as to what came next. Sometimes the new leaders had their own personal agenda, and others holding on to power and ideals which no longer served the best interests of the population.

Venezuela’s experience fits this pattern. The Bolivarian Revolution once promised dignity and prosperity, but in time the government became rigid, stagnant, and unconcerned with the well-being of the people. What was once framed as an ideological bulwark against imperialism deteriorated into economic collapse, rampant shortages of food and medicine, rampant crime, and a humanitarian emergency that drove millions from their homeland.

Over 7.3 million Venezuelans have fled abroad since the crisis began, making it one of the largest exoduses in modern Latin American history. These migrants have sought refuge across the Americas and beyond, tearing families apart in the desperate search for basic survival.

Venezuela belongs in that category of governments that held steadfastly to revolutionary ideals which were no longer a benefit to the people. Its citizens have suffered for decades, and millions have fled their native land as a result of the leaders’ steadfast devotion to so-called ideals at the expense of human dignity.

The US’ diplomacy and international geopolitical decisions have always been geared towards “putting America first.” It’s either you go along with them or face sanctions and/or undermining of the economy. I agree that their methods to remain “on top” as a method of survival leaves much to be desired. If they do not exert their influence to ensure their success, there are and will always be other countries that will try to do the same. The reality of global power politics is that every major player pursues its own interests.

Venezuela rejected American influence after decades of disagreement, while at the same time accepting economic and political alignment with BRICS partners such as Russia, China, and Iran. This attempt by BRICS countries to extend influence into the Western Hemisphere has created upheavals in culture, economics, religion, borders, and more. As stated before, BRICS nations have their own agendas regardless of how their aligned leaders in the West manage the affected citizens.

I will give two examples.

Firstly, let’s consider TT, whose previous government, from all indications, aligned with Venezuela and BRICS’ ideology and future geopolitical planning. These Eastern countries did not care whether TT was being run effectively or efficiently for the benefit of its citizens. Over the last decade, our economy was run to the ground. We the citizens were considered geopolitical collateral, and had events escalated, one cannot rule out the possibility that forces might have sought control over our territory.

Secondly, it is clear as day that the Nicolás Maduro government was towing BRICS’ lines. This following of Eastern policies gave that government back-end support, keeping it in power again with no consideration for the well-being of Venezuela’s citizens. A government that prioritises ideology or foreign allegiances over the daily survival of its people inevitably forfeits its moral legitimacy.

Under President Donald Trump, although the US is still carrying out its own agenda, it is approaching the situation in a manner much different than previous administrators. Trump, being a successful businessman over the years, is pursuing this like a somewhat hostile business takeover where both sides may eventually benefit.

Energy companies out of the US and their government had invested billions of dollars in the past into Venezuela’s oil and energy infrastructure. Those investors were evicted by Chavez and his successors, hence the reason Trump says that the oil belongs to the US – they want returns on their past investment. When this happens in a controlled manner, without destruction of wells, refineries, pipelines, and large-scale unrest, both the US and the citizens will benefit.

Greenbacks will flow, jobs will be created, schools and hospitals will reopen, and the millions in diaspora may even return home. A stable, prosperous Venezuela would be beneficial not just for Venezuelans, but for the entire Caribbean region.

In conclusion, Venezuelan citizens will benefit from one side of the same geopolitical coin which has an eagle on one side and BRICS on the other. The eagle has landed, and it is time for those whose heads are stuck in the sand to pull them out.