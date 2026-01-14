The Age of Farley

TPP leader Farley Augustine - Ayanna Kinsale

TOBAGO has spoken. And the message is emphatic.

Farley Augustine’s hold on the island has not only been confirmed but also cemented.

His Tobago People’s Party (TPP)'s 15-0 victory over the People’s National Movement (PNM) on January 12 is a historic achievement, made sweeter because it was the party’s first time contesting the Tobago House of Assembly election on its own steam.

The April 28 general election, in which the TPP secured the Tobago seats in Parliament, turned out to have been a harbinger of this sweep, the first of its kind since Orville London’s victory on behalf of the PNM back in 2013. Back then, there were only 12 districts.

Ancil Dennis’ quick announcement of his stepping down as leader of the PNM Tobago Council will not be enough to silence questions that arise in relation to Pennelope Beckles’ hold on Balisier House.

Separate are Scarborough and Port of Spain within the opposition party’s hierarchy. But instead of bolstering the Opposition Leader’s authority, the result is so devastating as to represent a blow which the PNM leader cannot ignore. Tobagonians may still resent the lingering association between Ms Beckles’ PNM and Keith Rowley’s, especially with the latter still being a vocal figure on the landscape.

If the result represents the second successive victory for the TPP and the second successive defeat for the PNM, it is also the second straight victory for Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

The UNC was not a part of the campaign, but the Prime Minister’s decision-making as it relates to the installation of US radar facilities at Crown Point had, unusually for a THA poll, made foreign policy an important issue ahead of polling day. By Ms Persad-Bissessar’s lights, the result may be seen as an overwhelming endorsement of her policy revolutions. Yet, any claim of a mandate will be dampened by preliminary reports suggesting a low turnout.

That turnout might reflect apathy.

But perhaps Tobagonians, knowing their position, were sure Mr Augustine would win and didn’t think voting was necessary. Certainly, the numbers signal a collapse of some PNM grassroots support. Equally, they possibly suggests islanders may not have felt they had enough information on which to form a view, far less record one in the voting booth.

It’s also the second straight election in which the losing side has immediately conceded the result without rancour. The Elections and Boundaries Commission avers the process was secure. All that’s cause for celebration.

With much discussion of the fate of “third parties,” the TPP’s continued ascent can also be seen as the emergence of an additional force strongly counterbalancing the major political groupings. That too is a win for all, not just Mr Augustine.