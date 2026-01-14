Tancoo: Substantial amount of 2024 tax refunds issued

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo. - OTP

Taxpayers can look out for their 2024 tax refunds, as Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo said some were issued last week.

He made the statement in response to questions from Newsday via Whatsapp on January 13.

Asked when people could expect their 2024 tax refunds, Tancoo responded, “I am aware that a substantial amount of 2024 tax refunds were issued last week.”

Tancoo declined to comment on the agenda for a meeting between himself and the Chief Personnel Officer, scheduled for January 14.

“Respectfully, as you are aware, I cannot comment on discussions with the CPO.”