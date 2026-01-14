SoE detainees threaten to go to court over review delays

A group of six individuals detained under preventative detention orders has signaled its intention to pursue judicial review proceedings against the Minister of Homeland Security and the Review Tribunal for what they claim are unreasonable delays in the disclosure of reports detailing the necessity of their continued detention.

The six detainees – Rajaee Ali, Robert Paul, Roniee Seeth, Denesh Maharaj, Diego Fuentes, and Eesha Joseph – are currently held at the Eastern Correctional and Rehabilitation Centre, Santa Rosa. Their attorney Keron Ramkhalwhan claims that, despite statutory requirements, the Minister of Homeland Security has failed to provide them with the recommendations of the Review Tribunal concerning the continuation of their detention.

In a pre-action letter on January 13, Ramkhalwhan noted that the relevant procedures are governed by the Emergency Powers Regulations (EPR) 2025, established following the declaration of a state of emergency on 18 July 2025. The Review Tribunal, formed under the Constitution and EPR, is responsible for assessing the legality and necessity of preventative detention orders issued by the minister.

“The law is unequivocal,” Ramkhalwhan said, adding, “all such decisions and disclosures must be carried out promptly, particularly where individual liberty is at stake. The ongoing delay is not only unreasonable but constitutes a flagrant breach of the duties imposed on public authorities to act without undue delay.”

According to the legal correspondence, reports regarding two of the detainees, Rajaee Ali and Robert Paul, were submitted to the minister on December 27, yet the minister has not disclosed these reports to the detainees. Reports for the remaining four individuals are yet to be produced by the tribunal.

Ramkhalwhan reminded that Section 15 of the Judicial Review Act, allows individuals to challenge administrative decisions that have been unreasonably delayed. He has requested that the minister and the tribunal comply by January 16, failing which the six detainees are prepared to seek court orders, including declarations of unreasonable delay and orders to compel disclosure of the reports.