QPCC I, Magnolia win men, women's Ventures Hockey crowns

Jordan Vieira. - File photo

Queen’s Park Cricket Club I (QPCC I) and Magnolia were crowned respective champions of the Ventures International Indoor Hockey tournament men and women’s senior titles when action concluded at Woodbrook Youth Facility on January 11.

QPCC I played unbeaten throughout the group stage and were led by captain Jordan Vieira’s four goals en route to a convincing 5-1 triumph over TT Defence Force in the title match.

Vieira scored three and Evan Farrell one to put QPCC I 4-0 up at the half-time break against an unresponsive Defence Force. The serviceman team put one in the back of the net in the second period courtesy Tarrell Singh, but with another coming from Vieira in that half, QPCC I cruised to victory.

TT Police Service claimed bronze as they completed a 5-2 win over Malvern in the third-place playoff. Despite trailing 1-2 after the opening segment, Police rallied back to secure a goal each from Caleb Guiseppi Jordan Reynos, Che Modeste and Dwain Quan Chan, to stage a successful comeback.

In the semi-finals, Defence Force evaded Police 3-1 while QPCC 1 beat Malvern 2-1 in the shootout, after a 1-1 drawn result at the end of regulation time.

And in the women’s final, Magnolia edged Paragon 2-1 to lift the 2026 title. Savannah De Freitas put Magnolia up in the 11th minute and so it remained at the break.

Robyn Dash doubled their lead in the 22nd minute, before Paragon captain Alanna Lewis halved the deficit in the 24th. However, Paragon were unable to score again to tie things up and force the shootout.

Police women’s team held on to third place after getting past GT Vibez 4-2. Abosaide Cadogan scored one in the first half and two in the second to champion Police’s journey to the bronze medal.

Teammate Kyona Sampson also got on the scoresheet for Police. Scoring for GT Vibez were Tinashe Henry in the fifth minute and Krizia Layne in the 18th.

In their respective semi-final ties, Magnolia shut out Police 3-0 while Paragon snared a narrow 2-1 over GT Vibez.

And in the mixed veterans division, Police held their own en route to capturing the crown via a 3-2 triumph over QPCC.

QPCC opened the scoring in the 13th minute courtesy Colonel Heywood, before Police’s Wayne Legerton scored one just before half-time to level things.

At the resumption, Legerton put them ahead for the first time in the 17th minute but QPCC’s Robert France scored in the 23rd to make it 2-2.

Into extra time, Legerton sent Police fans into frenzy when he fired home the winner to close off the tightly contested affair.