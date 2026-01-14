No defensive driving certification needed for under 25s

- File photo

THE Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation is rejecting social media claims that a $10,000 fine was imposed for drivers under the age of 25 who did not have defensive driving training.

A January 14 release said there is no provision under TT laws, including the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act or its subsidiary legislation, that requires people under the age of 25 years to complete a defensive driving course as a mandatory condition for obtaining or maintaining motor vehicle insurance.

"The public is urged to remain vigilant against misinformation in the public domain and to rely only on official government communication channels for accurate and verified information."