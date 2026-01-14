Niherst, Shell launch pilot season of First Tech Challenge

The National Institute of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (Niherst), in collaboration with Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (Shell), successfully hosted the launch and showcase of the First Tech Challenge (FTC) pilot season under the 2025–2026 global theme, Decode.

A media release said, The First Tech Challenge (FTC) is an international robotics competition that encourages students aged 12-18 years to design, build and program robots to complete themed missions. Guided by mentors and coaches, participants apply science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) principles while developing creativity, teamwork and problem-solving skills.

This year’s theme challenges teams to explore the world’s artifacts and unlock hidden mysteries through innovation and discovery. Locally, the FTC pilot season builds upon Niherst’s successful implementation of the First Lego League (FLL), also previously sponsored by Shell, offering students a progression into advanced robotics, Java programming, and engineering design, the release said.

As the official Programme Delivery Partner (PDP) for First International in TT and with the support of Shell, Niherst is providing local students with access to a global network of STEM opportunities, enabling them to compete at international events such as the first championship. This initiative underscores Niherst’s commitment to nurturing future innovators and problem-solvers equipped for the digital economy.

The launch featured keynote remarks from Professor Prakash Persad, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, Dr Michael Dowlath, Minister of Education, Julie David, acting president of Niherst and Ryssa Brathwaite, social performance and social investment advisor at Shell. The programme also included a live robotics demonstration, offering participants real-time engagement and insight into the global robotics community.

The event attracted participation from schools, educators and youth organisations, all eager to be part of the transformative FTC journey that blends education, innovation, and collaboration, the release said.

“Today we stand at the edge of another exciting frontier. The First Tech Challenge, or FTC, is our next bold step forward. This pilot programme goes beyond Lego bricks and introduces students to advanced robotics, programming, and design. It’s not just about building robots, it’s about building futures,” said David.

Brathwaite in the release added, “Shell’s investment in this programme is our commitment to youth. Together with Niherst and our partners, we are creating an ecosystem where students can experiment boldly, fail forward, and ultimately succeed in ways that they surprise themselves.”

Persad, Niherst’s line Minister, expressed, “If you go through the process of understanding how to code, the language itself, the mathematics or the logic behind it is very important,” and thus Persad challenged both Niherst and Shell to ensure that these programmes also focus on the mathematics component.

Dowlath in his address said that the, “FTC is not just about teaching technology…it is about teaching life skills, teaching you teamwork, and teaching you to think global and act local to affect your present situation”. He also thanked Niherst’s leadership and stated that “arrangements will be made to ensure that robotic clubs are embedded in all our schools, including our primary and ECCE schools.”

The FTC pilot season will continue through 2026, culminating in the National Robotics Championship, where teams will showcase their robots and compete for the opportunity to represent Trinidad and Tobago internationally.

For further info e-mail Niherst e-mail: marketing@Niherst.gov.tt or call 758-3381