Mottley a sane,consistent voice

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley -

THE EDITOR: Mia Mottley is a sane and consistent voice for social justice in the Caribbean region. She has not only condemned the recent kidnapping of president Nicholas Maduro of Venezuela by US troops, but was also critical of the delays in the declaration of the election results of the March 2, 2020, general election in Guyana.

Unlike her Caricom predecessors who have turned a blind eye to the destruction of democratic institutions in Guyana from the late 1950s to the early 1990s, Mottley is displaying that she understands well the benefits of a positive relationship between democratic institutions and social justice.

Caribbean leaders in the past were silent when the US wielded its big stick policy and gunboat diplomacy to undermine elected governments. The people of Guyana were victims of this US aggression despite there being no evidence to support the charge of a communist takeover of the government. What followed was the unleashing of a reign of terror, with Indo-Guyanese being the first casualties.

The dictatorship of Forbes Burnham has been swept under the carpet. Nevertheless, the reign of terror must be revisited as the entire population suffered, with Guyana becoming the poorest nation in the Western Hemisphere. Had the Caribbean leaders spoken out like Mottley then, such atrocities and hardships would have been challenged.

The arrogance of US President Donald Trump is not new and is consistent with the culture of Western hegemony that has its genesis in Greece with it most celebrated son Alexander (the Great) setting out on a mission of global conquest. This expansionist mindset continued with the Roman Empire and into the more recent colonial domination of the developing world. Today the US is the prime example of Western imperialism as it ruthlessly removes regimes that are not pliable to its demands for resources.

The Caribbean needs more leaders and citizens with the courage and fortitude of Mottley to speak out against social injustice. While our elected representatives should be expected to be leading the charge, our ordinary citizens should also demonstrate a moral duty to let their voices be heard. Unfortunately, this is not so as several of our citizens are basking under the military might of the US. A few individuals are so gleeful of its military exploits that they are behaving like mini-Trumps.

Mottley has demonstrated that she has character and that her country does not have to be a military and economic powerhouse for her to stand up for social justice against the arrogance and might parading as leadership. I pray and hope that more among us can have the integrity and the moral fibre to emulate her.

Had the Caribbean always had the spirit of Mia Mottley, the likes of Dési Bouterse, François Papa Doc Duvalier, Eric Gairy, Forbes Burnham, Rafael Trujillo, etc would not have seen the light of day. Moreso, the stealing of public funds that passes for governance would not have been with us and the Caribbean would have been the envy of most – a place to live rather than lining up for a visa to migrate to the US.

DOOL HANOMANSINGH

via e-mail