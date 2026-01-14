Marubeni funding helps Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation

CKFTO vice-chairperson Sofia Figueroa-Loen shows the functions of this therapy equipment to Mo Majeed, COO and managing director, Caribbean operations, Marubeni Power International Inc, Keisuke Harada, senior manager, Marubeni Power International Inc and members of SWF&CO International Public Relations. -

Bright colours, soft mats and neatly arranged toys welcome visitors into the therapy rooms at the Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation (CKFTO) satellite clinic on Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas. It may feel like a cheerful playroom, but this is a carefully designed therapeutic space where children with disabilities and their families, are closely supported as they work towards stronger, more independent futures.

Opened in April 2025, the Chaguanas clinic is CKFTO’s second location and marks a significant step forward in access for families in Central and South Trinidad. Many previously travelled weekly from communities as far as Mayaro and Moruga to receive specialised care at CKFTO’s St James clinic. Today, more than 300 children across the country rely on CKFTO’s subsidised services, which include occupational, speech and physiotherapy, art therapy and psychoeducational assessments, said a media release.

Following months of procurement and installation, the clinic welcomed sponsors and partners in December 2025 for a walkthrough of its fully equipped therapy rooms. Among the key contributors was Marubeni Power International Inc, which donated US$10,000 towards outfitting the clinic with paediatric rehabilitation tools.

“At Marubeni, we were pleased to support the establishment of the satellite clinic in Chaguanas, helping to ensure that children across Trinidad have equitable access to the international standard of therapeutic care provided by CKFTO,” said Mo Majeed, COO and managing director, Caribbean operations, Marubeni Power International Inc. “This initiative reflects our commitment to investing in meaningful, long-term community partnerships that create real impact for families. By contributing to the clinic’s specialised equipment and resources, we hope to help remove barriers to care and support children as they build the skills and confidence needed to thrive.”

Marubeni Power International has been a partner of PowerGen in Trinidad and Tobago for more than 18 years and provides ongoing support to local social development initiatives, the release said.

CKFTO general manager Krista Hamel-Smith noted that the donation has strengthened CKFTO’s holistic, family-centred approach to therapy, enabling the organisation to purchase a full range of traditional physiotherapy tools, specialised Cuevas Medek Exercises (CME) equipment and sensory-friendly resources for the Chaguanas location.

“Our team is passionate about maximising each child’s progress while providing a friendly, enjoyable environment grounded in best practice,” shared Hamel-Smith. “We also recognise the importance of supporting a child’s wider network, which is why we host family support groups and offer training sessions for parents, caregivers and teachers.”

Beyond in-clinic services, CKFTO delivers much-needed community outreach initiatives to address gaps in care, including occupational therapy programmes for migrant children and for abandoned children with disabilities living at the Mt Hope hospital, the release said.

The CKFTO Chaguanas clinic was made possible through the support of several generous benefactors, including Shamshad Ali, director of Price Club and the Digicel Foundation of TT.

CKFTO looks forward to continued support from the public and corporate TT as it works to ensure that children with disabilities receive the care they need, closer to home.

Bright colours, soft mats and neatly arranged toys welcome visitors into the therapy rooms at the Caribbean Kids and Families Therapy Organisation (CKFTO) satellite clinic on Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas.