Man cleared of assaulting cop at bar

A 31-year-old man has been cleared of charges alleging that he assaulted a special reserve police officer and behaved disorderly during an incident at a bar in Central Trinidad in 2024.

The matter was discharged by Magistrate Duane Murray in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on January 13, after the charging officer failed to appear to prosecute the case and no disclosure of evidence was made to the defence.

The accused had been charged in connection with an incident that allegedly occurred around 1.30 am on June 15, 2024, at a bar in Cunupia.

According to the prosecution’s summary of evidence, police officers on mobile patrol responded to a report of a fight at the bar. While the officers were interviewing patrons, the accused was allegedly ordered to step back to avoid obstructing them in the execution of their duties.

Police claimed that he began gesticulating and shouting remarks at the officers, attracting a crowd. Despite warnings to desist, he allegedly continued and later threw liquid from a white Styrofoam cup onto SRP constable Terron Sampson.

The accused was subsequently subdued, cautioned, and taken to the Cunupia Police Station, where he was charged with assaulting a special reserve police officer and disorderly behaviour.

However, when the matter was called in court on January 13, the prosecution was unable to proceed. Magistrate Murray noted the absence of the charging officer and the failure to provide disclosure to the defence and ordered that the charges be discharged.

Vashisht Seepersad represented the accused.