Lack of communication from the government

THE EDITOR: There is no doubt that TT is facing its most frightening, uneasy period since covid19. But during the pandemic the population was kept informed by the past government on a timely basis on policies and procedures. Now, however, official government correspondence seems to be a thing of the past.

This lack of communication, the untruths (US soldiers are here to do road and runway works) and the scolding coming from the government for sourcing information internationally has put the nation in panic mode. Oh how much have changed in a mere seven months.

Thousands have been put on the breadline, crime is rampant, kidnapping has increased, the economy has been downgraded, inflation has increased, there is no forex fix, no one has been prosecuted for corruption, there are new and increased taxes, as well as increased fines and fights with our regional partners.

Was this what was promised on the campaign trail? Do citizens feel like we are winning? Pertinent questions to ask ourselves.

A simple scroll through social media shows a country more divided than ever: hate; racism; disrespect and vulgarity towards each other from staunch supporters of politicians; the good old divide-and-conquer strategy similar to what big nations are doing in the Caribbean.

I am certain that those who felt our former prime minister was "too aggressive" certainly has a change of heart. Now citizens can feel what real aggression is. The population is being scolded for asking about promises made during the election.

When a question is asked on social media if certain promises would be fulfilled, that individual is attacked by a swarm of government supporters. Even a government minister blatantly said roads will not be fixed in certain areas due to lack of political support there. The media are attacked for reporting on current affairs.

If a person has a different opinion to the government, they are openly ridiculed and scorned. Such behaviour is a danger to democracy. There are editorials in the newspapers begging the government for information and accountability on all happening locally, regionally and internationally.

If ever our nation needed prayers it is now. Let's take some time to pray for improvement, for progress, for stability, for safety, and for good governance. Mostly, however, let's strive for and practise love, compassion and unity towards each other.

According to the late Desmond Tutu, "My humanity is bound up in yours, for we can only be human together."

