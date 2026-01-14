High Court clears cycling federation to host January 17 Pan Am trials

The Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation (TTCF) has been cleared by the High Court to proceed with its planned selection trials for the 2026 Pan American Track Cycling Championships, following a ruling delivered on January 13.

High Court judge Westmin James dismissed a without-notice injunction application brought by Just Living Daily Cycling Academy, Heatwave Cycling Club and elite cyclists Njisane Phillip, Alexi Costa-Ramirez and Makaira Wallace, which sought to restrain the federation from holding trials scheduled for January 17.

Justice James ruled that “an injunction should not be granted at this stage,” and found that the legal threshold for interim relief had not been met, and that the balance of justice favoured allowing the federation to continue with the trials.

Granting the injunction, he held, “would bypass the democratic decisions of the federation’s council, which had already voted to proceed with the trials twice.”

The claimants had argued that the January trials breached the TTCF’s own selection policy, which required trials to be held at least 12 weeks before the championships, and that the decision unfairly disadvantaged foreign-based athletes.

They alleged breach of contract, negligence, abuse of power and breach of legitimate expectation.

However, James found that the claimants’ case was relatively weak at the interim stage, particularly as it relied on “an implied term of the contract of fairness with no authority for same.”

He also noted that there had been notice of the change and that “the highest body the council voted for this variation twice.”

Delay was a critical factor in the court’s refusal. The judge found that the decision to hold January trials was known by at least September 2025, yet the application was brought only days before the trials.

He stated that “promptness is essential” in such applications and that the claimants “offered no satisfactory explanation for their delay.”

Justice James further ruled that damages would be an adequate remedy if the claimants ultimately succeeded, stating that losses arising from non-selection or lost opportunities were capable of compensation.

The court also found material non-disclosure, holding that the claimants failed to disclose their participation in earlier planning and emergency meetings, which undermined the basis for seeking emergency equitable relief.

In refusing the injunction, Justice James concluded, “Taking all factors into account...the Court is not satisfied that this is an appropriate case for the grant of interim injunctive relief.” The application was dismissed, with costs reserved.

In response to the judge’s ruling, the TTCF issued a statement saying the decision provides assurance for all involved in the process.

“The Court’s decision allows the TTCF to continue with its trial process as scheduled, providing certainty for athletes, clubs, coaches, officials, and the broader community who have been preparing for these trials,” the release read.

TTCF president Rowena Williams welcomed the ruling, saying, “This decision provides clarity and reassurance for everyone involved. We are pleased that the High Court has recognised the importance of allowing the trial process to continue and we remain committed to conducting a fair, transparent, and well-managed trial.”