Ex-MP, sport administrator remembered: Eddie's 'hart' of gold

The Hart family and the attendees of Eddie Hart's funeral stand as the pallbearers enter with his casket at the Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on January 13. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

Former MP and football administrator Eddie Hart, was remembered for having a heart of gold, as he was selfless to people in the communities of Tacarigua and Tunapuna, and the citizens of TT.

Hart, 89, died on January 4. He was a community and sport activist, responsible for developing the Eddie Hart Football League and was a former PNM MP. He also dabbled in cricket.

Hart came from humble beginnings as he grew up in the St Mary's Children's Home.

It was fitting that hundreds turned up at the Eddie Hart Savannah in Tacarigua for Hart's funeral on January 13 to remember a man who dedicated his life to serve others.

During the service, Hart was often remembered as a person who loved sport, culture, family and people.

Many members of the PNM attended the service including former Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley; Opposition Leader and PNM Political Leader Pennelope Beckles; and PNM members Fitzgerald Hinds and Stuart Young. Former Minister of Finance Winston Dookeran was also there.

Former Minister of Sport, Culture and Youth Affairs Marilyn Gordon; Trinidad All Stars stalwart Dane Gulston; family friend David Peters; football enthusiasts Earl "Mango" Pierre and Colin Wiltshire; and Hart's son Terence were among those who reflected on Hart's life.

"This is the hardest speech I ever had to give," Gordon said.

"He is like a brother to me."

Recalling Hart's time as a sport administrator when he ran the Eddie Hart Football League, Gordon said Hart would take breaks from work which often got him in trouble.

"He was suspended from a job because he left the job to buy uniforms," Gordon said.

The former sport minister said Hart stayed away from corruption as he was once persuaded to join another political party for financial gain.

"We have lost a giant. I don't think anybody could come close to what he did for this country...we will try to follow his lead."

Gordon also reflected on his work with the PNM in getting houses for people.

Culture was also close to Hart's heart.

Gulston said, "He would be thinking, 'I wonder what All Stars playing for Panorama.'"

The ace pannist said Hart was like a father to him.

Gulston was accompanied by vocalist Adrian Philbert and the pair gave a musical tribute.

Peters said he had a "big heart" recalling that when he was a student at St Mary's Anglican School, Hart donated footballs to the school after learning they only had one.

"The heart of Tunapuna has left us," Peters said.

At Hart's wake, his grandsons Kevon and Kory Hart said their grandfather was born to help, as people would be in his gallery from 5 am waiting for assistance. The senior Hart had time for everyone.

Pierre donated a plaque to Hart and his family, along with a TT t-shirt for his contribution to this country.