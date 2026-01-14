EMA strengthens noise control for Carnival events

A reveller blows his horn during J'Ouvert celebrations in Port of Spain on February 12, 2024. - File photo

THE Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has begun implementing a series of new and heightened noise management initiatives for the Carnival season, which it says align with the government's commitment to reducing noise pollution while preserving cultural expression.

A media statement from the EMA on January 14 outlined that these measures are designed to improve the regulation of noise from Carnival activities and other large-scale events, particularly in high-density residential areas where noise-related complaints have long been a concern.

Over the years, residents, especially those in residential neighbourhoods, have expressed concerns regarding the noise generated by Carnival festivities.

In response, and in alignment with the government's commitment to improve noise mitigation strategies, the EMA has taken proactive measures under the Noise Pollution Control Rules, 2001 (as amended) (NPCR) to enhance its noise variation application, monitoring and enforcement processes.

These improvements aim to foster greater transparency, accountability and community engagement.

The statement added that the improvements are also designed to prioritise residents' health and well-being while ensuring cultural celebrations are enjoyed responsibly.

The key changes include improved public access to information.

It added that all notices of intent to apply for a noise variation are now publicly accessible on the EMA's official website.

"This ensures that stakeholders, including residents, are informed promptly and have the opportunity to provide feedback. A user-friendly public comment form is also easily available on the website," the statement said.

Another change related to location-specific noise planning. The statement said event promoters are required to submit detailed event location maps and site plans that clearly identify proximity to residential areas, site layouts, and all proposed noise mitigation measures.

"This information is essential to ensure that noise control strategies are appropriately designed for the specific venue and surrounding environment, and that potential noise impacts are effectively managed," the statement said.

"It also enables the EMA to undertake stringent and accurate assessments of the adequacy of the proposed noise control measures."

To support compliance, the EMA issued an Event Variation Information Guide and a Quick Reference Guide, which set out the mandatory requirements for Noise Variation applications.

It added, "These guides provide clear direction on event location mapping, resident notification processes, and the noise abatement measures that event organisers must incorporate into their event planning documentation."

The guides are available on the EMA's website.

Another key change centered on stronger requirements for high-risk areas.

For events in areas with a history of noise-related complaints or breaches, or if the event location is near a sensitive area such as a health care facility or has the potential to create a major noise impact, additional requirements have been implemented, including a formal resident notification process and a comprehensive noise management plan.

The EMA also conducts targeted, intelligence-led monitoring.

"The EMA has adopted a targeted, intelligence-led approach to monitoring. Priority is given to events, whether operating with or without a noise variation, that have a history of noise-related complaints or breaches," the statement said.

"Where violations are detected, Environmental Police Unit officers will work closely with event organisers and the senior divisional officer responsible for the event to facilitate immediate corrective action."

This will be followed, where necessary, by enforcement proceedings in accordance with the NPCR.

The EMA said these measures are expected to increase transparency and public engagement, reduce the number of noise-related complaints, encourage event organisers to adopt improved sound engineering and noise management practices, and strengthen overall compliance with, and enforcement of, the NPCR.

The EMA said it would continue to monitor trends in noise complaints and would provide updates on outcomes as data becomes available.

Additionally, the EMA vowed to maintain oversight of Noise Variation applications and compliance outcomes, while reinforcing procedures to address recurring breaches.

It also vowed to collect and analyse complaint data to assess the effectiveness of these measures and collaborate closely with the police service to ensure prompt enforcement action at events.

"Where feasible, sound testing and microphone checks will be implemented at events to inform promoters of acceptable noise levels in advance," the statement concluded.

"The EMA remains committed to balancing environmental protection, community well-being, and the cultural vitality of Carnival festivities through ongoing collaboration with government agencies, event promoters, and the public."