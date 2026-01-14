Election results unchanged after 2 recounts

TPP officials celebrate victory on election night on January 12. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE Tobago House of Assembly election results remain the same after two vote recounts requested by the People’s National Movement.

On January 12, the TPP won the election 15-0.

The PNM requested recounts in Darrel Spring/Whim and Scarborough/Mt Grace.

The recounts took place on January 13.

In a news release on January 14, the the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said the official recounts have been completed with the overall results for remaining unchanged.

The official final vote counts were as follows:

Darrel Spring/Whim

IDA – 14

TPP – 838

PNM – 826

REJECTED – 3

Scarborough/Mt Grace

PNM – 702

TPP – 854

IDA – 14

REJECTED – 6