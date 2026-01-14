Drunk driver, 28, arrested with no permit

- File photo

A 28-year-old man from San Fernando has been arrested for speeding, driving under the influence, and failing to produce a driver's permit.

He is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on January 15, facing several traffic charges.

The suspect was caught around 1 pm on January 14, driving on the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in Chaguanas.

Effective January 1, the government introduced stricter traffic fines and penalties, including increased fines for several offences, with some penalties now doubled.

According to police, officers from the Highway Patrol Task Force (HPTF), led by Snr Supt Daly and Supt Matthews, were carrying out a speed enforcement operation when they detected the vehicle moving at 143 kilometers per hour (km/h), 43 km/h over the speed limit for the highway.

When officers stopped the vehicle, the situation escalated.

They noticed the scent of alcohol on the driver's breath, prompting a breathalyser test. The test revealed a reading of 64 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, 29 microgrammes above the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Further checks revealed that the driver could not produce a valid driver's license and allegedly had never been issued one by the Licensing Authority.

The police service is urging all drivers to practice safe and responsible road use.

With Carnival 2026 activities in full swing, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro has ordered increased road policing operations nationwide.