Contingency plans in place for cargo on seabridge

The MV Cabo Star. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

CONTINGENCY cargo arrangements are in full effect on the seabridge following the expiry of the MV Cabo Star's lease on January 12, the Port Authority of TT (PATT) says.

In a January 14 news release, PATT said the interim arrangements are supporting the continued movement of essential cargo, passengers and accompanied vehicles during the transition period ahead of the replacement roll-on/roll-off vessel, MV Blue Harmony.

"The contingency measures are being implemented through the co-ordinated deployment of existing vessels, utilising established cargo priorities and booking channels to maintain essential services during this period," the release said.

The Galleons Passage will be the primary vessel for essential and priority cargo, TT Spirit for limited palletised essential cargo within approved safety and weight limits and the APT James for passenger and accompanied vehicle service only.

The Port Authority said cargo acceptance will be managed daily by port and vessel operations teams continues to be guided by the following priority categories:

Priority 1 – Food, pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

Priority 2 – Essential retail and small and medium enterprise (SME) supplies

Priority 3 – Non-essential cargo, which may be deferred

It said cargo bookings and tickets remain available through the existing TT Inter-Island Transportation Company Ltd (TTIT) channels, including ticketing offices in Port of Spain and Scarborough, authorised remote ticket agents and approved online booking platforms where applicable.

The authority said 24-hour operational support remains available to address cargo-related queries and concerns throughout the contingency period and can be reached at 467-5072 for Port of Spain, 467-5330 for Scarborough or via e-mail at ambikar@patnt.com.

"The PATT, in collaboration with TTIT and partner agencies, continues to actively manage this transition to ensure continuity of essential services. Further updates will be provided through official media and digital channels as information becomes available."