Chutney Soca Monarch semi-finals head to Port of Spain for the first time

In this 2023 file photo, Rick Ramoutar (Rick Ram) sings "leave and gone" at the Chutney Soca Monarch finals at Skinner Park, San Fernando. For Carnival 2026, the competition's semi-finals moves to Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain on January 30. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

FOR the first time, the semi-final round of the 2026 Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition will be held in Port of Spain.

Three-time CSM champion KI Persad will return, hoping to claim the crown for a fourth time after a ten-year absence.

Soca star Machel Montano won the 2025 Chutney Soca Monarch at Skinner Park in San Fernando with Pepper Vine, a collaboration with Chutney legend Drupatee Ramgoonai and the Queen of Steam, Lady Lava (Keisha Harris).

Montano will defend his title this year.

Alongside Montano, Reshma Ramlal (Warrior Princess) won the CSM Queen title in 2025. She has announced that she will not be defending her title this year, adding that she was honoured and blessed to have won it alongside Montano.

A statement from the organisers, Southex, on January 14 confirmed that Persad is one of 33 artistes who have qualified for the semi-final round of the competition, scheduled for January 30 at the Flava Food Village, Queen's Park Savannah. Entry is free.

For the first time, a live in-person screening of artistes was held at GM Labs, GML Building.

The process was documented and will be featured in a 30-minute preview during the finals at Skinner Park in San Fernando on February 8.

"Top female artistes, Rasika Dindial and Lady Lava, have both qualified and will also be competing at the semi-final stage," the statement said.

"The producers have reserved one 'wildcard' pick for the semi-final, which will put the total number of artistes competing at the semi-final at 34."

The artistes qualified for the semi-final stage of the 2026 Chutney Soca Monarch include 2023 CSM winner Ricardo "Daddy Chinee" Melville.

Other artistes are Mittyranks, Captain Kendel, Shivan R/Slammer Cutter, Paris Coutain, Keipalo, Wackerman, Ari Ghouralal, Russel M, Rampo, Master Saleem, Raju Lalloo, Devindra Gattoo, Nurizza Bachan, Shiva Mohammed, KC Lallan, Jus Jake, Kash & Miguel Maestre, Lady Gypsy, Mario Jitman, Adesh Samaroo, Nel & Reece, Amit Sagram & Oscar B, Shiva Lakhan, Muhammad Muwakil, Mau Brothers, Nigel Gobin & Climaxx, Kasturi Maharaj, Tricia Hamilton, Robin J and “Wildcard.“

The 2026 CSM is sponsored by the National Carnival Commission, Guardian Media Network, GM Labs, Sangeet 106.1, CNC 3, Trinidad Guardian, Maxsonic Elite, Nex FX, Blue Waters, Stamina Energy, Speyburn Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Margaritaville Tequila, XM Rums, Vanguard Vodka and Southex.