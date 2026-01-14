Augustine: TPP sweep no threat to democracy

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine addresses his supporters in his victory speech at the Scarborough Esplanade on January 12. - Ayanna Kinsale

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine said Tobagonians have nothing to fear following the Tobago People’s Party (TPP) clean sweep of the THA elections on January 12.

The TPP grabbed all 15 seats in the elections to leave the PNM empty-handed when the last ballot was counted. The PNM was soundly defeated by the Progressive Democratic Patriots 14-1 in the December 2021 THA elections.

However, after a public feud between PDP leader Watson Duke and Augustine, 13 PDP assemblymen resigned from the party and formed their own entity, the TPP.

The decision has paid off as for the second time in two elections, the TPP has swept all contested seats. On April 28, 2025, the TPP grabbed both Tobago seats in the general election.

Nine months later, they swept the PNM out the assembly with a blue wave that crashed into Scarborough Esplanade to celebrate on election night.

Addressing his jubilant supporters, Augustine assured fellow Tobagonians that despite the TPP fully controlling the assembly, he is committed to ensuring accountability and democracy. He said once he is sworn in as Chief Secretary and a Deputy Chief Secretary is sworn in, he will outline measures to be put in place to ensure the administration is not exempt from scrutiny. He said one just has to look at how dissent is handled within the TPP.

“Just look at our nomination process. Look at how many people were critical, who thought I picked the wrong people here or there. Those who were very vociferous, you see them here tonight – because our party is not about alienating voices that are different. “Our party is about including all opinions even when the opinions are not in the majority. I want to say to you to that we have work to do. When we say Tobago is we, is not just what the THA can do for you, but what you and me, you and this team can do together in building out the greatest little island on the planet.”

Augustine said the TPP is a coalition of the competent and willing and has embraced people from all political affiliation, including the Tobago Forwards and even the PNM.

“Tonight, however, while we celebrate winning all 15 seats, I want us to be clear that we must be gracious in victory. Our campaign said that Tobago is we. That means that the Tobago we represent includes those that did not vote for us.

“And I want to say that as long as I’m the leader of this team, we will ensure that all Tobagonians, all of Tobago, whether you are black, blue, red, white, or indifferent, that you are provided for by the THA.”

He also extended an olive branch to PNM candidate Sterlan “Big Dawg” Timothy after heated exchanges on the campaign trail.

“This means that even people like Big Dawg who some felt I made unsavoury comments against. I want you to know sir that this THA will help to build your capacity and will help you to grow and develop into your truest potential because this assembly for all of Tobago and not some of Tobago.

Earlier, Augustine began his victory speech quoting Psalm 91.

He said, “One of my favourite passages of scripture says, He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.”

He said the TPP is rejoicing because it has always put God n front everything they do.

“This was an extremely important election for the people of Tobago,” he said.

Augustine said the achievement of the TPP must not be taken lightly as it as just the second time in the last 45 years that a political party has won 14 or more seats and also the second time a party has won all the seats (the PNM won 12-0 in 2015). However, he noted that it was the first time in the last 45 years that a party has won 15 seats.

“This is a firm vindication that the last four years which we saw many ups and downs, many trials, a lot of our own doing. This is a vindication that truly when you sow in tears, you reap in joy.”

He said the electorate has rejected PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles who was in Tobago to help campaign.

“Today the young people have said, ‘Penny, your pennies are powerless in Tobago.’

“Tonight if there were any doubts about whether or not the political institution I lead has the right to lead; if there were any doubts about whether or not the people of Tobago are behind us, today the people of Tobago said we only want an indigenous Tobago political institution.”

He said the PNM had asked Tobago why they should give the TPP another four-year term, and the people have emphatically replied, “Why not?”