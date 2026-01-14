ASJA Girls' Sando start school v-ball season with a bang

El Dorado West Secondary School volleyballers attempt to get the ball over the net against St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain at the Secondary School Volleyball League at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena, Tacarigua, on January 13. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

The girls from ASJA Girls' College San Fernando had a triumphant start to the 2026 Secondary Schools Volleyball League (SSVL) season on January 12 when they started the Under-17 category with a pair of victories at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Tacarigua.

In their first match against St Joseph's Convent St Joseph, ASJA got a straight sets victory (25-14, 25-21). In the second game, ASJA dropped the first set against last year's open winners Maple Leaf International School, but battled back to get a 2-1 win. Maple Leaf took the first set 25-18, with ASJA taking the next two sets 25-23, 15-12 to notch successive wins.

In another clash, Maple Leaf got the better of the Under-17 reigning champions International School of Port of Spain (ISPS) in a gripping contest. ISPS took the first set 25-19. However, the Maple Leaf girls showed heart as they won a tight second set 25-22, before clinching the match with a 15-9 win in the third and decisive set.

ISPS did open up their account against St Joseph's Convent, though, getting a straight sets victory (25-16, 25-22) despite a spirited fight from the latter team in the second set.

The SSVL season spiked off on January 12 and will run to February 8, with action in the Under-15, Under-17 and open age groups for both male and female teams. Last year, ISPS also added the girls' Under-15 title to their trophy cabinet. Meanwhile, San Juan South Secondary won the 2025 boys' Under-17 and open titles, with Barrackpore West taking the boys' Under-15 crown.

Participating schools by zone:

East: ASJA Boys' College (Charlieville), El Dorado West Secondary, Presentation College Chaguanas, San Juan South Secondary, St Augustine Girls' High School, St George's College, St Joseph's Convent (St Joseph), St Joseph Secondary, Tunapuna Secondary.

North: Fatima College, Holy Name Convent, ISPS, Maple Leaf International School, St Joseph's Convent Port of Spain.

South: ASJA Boys' College San Fernando, ASJA Girls' College (San Fernando), Barrackpore West Secondary, Holy Faith Convent (Couva), Naparima College, Naparima Girls' High School, Pleasantville Secondary, San Fernando Central Secondary.