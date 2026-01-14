ASCU presents $25,000 to BATCE Steel Orchestra

Officals of Aero Services Credit Union (ASCU) with teachers and students of Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East (BATCE) Steel Orchestra at the handing over ceremony. -

Aero Services Credit Union (ASCU) presented a $25,000 cheque to the Bishop Anstey and Trinity College East (BATCE) Steel Orchestra, marking the second instalment of its three-year sponsorship supporting youth, culture and community development.

A media release said, the handover ceremony was opened by Brian Wickham, head of administration, who warmly welcomed the credit union team and expressed the school’s appreciation for the deepening partnership. He noted that beyond the financial support, the relationship with ASCU continues to be meaningful to the entire BATCE Steel Orchestra family.

Representing ASCU, Lyndon Byer, secretary of the board of directors, shared the Credit Union’s pride in supporting the school:

“Connecting with Trinity College East and Bishop Anstey has been a privilege. When the opportunity reached us in late 2024, we immediately understood how important it was to invest in young people in our community. Seeing the dedication and talent of these students continues to remind us why this partnership matters.”

Byer added that this annual sponsorship is part of a longer-term vision, with opportunities for continued collaboration in the future.

ASCU’s new general manager, Richard Allan, along with Paula Daniel- Linton, assistant secretary of the board, and two other representatives from ASCU, attended the handing-over ceremony. Their presence reaffirmed the organisation’s ongoing commitment to meaningful community involvement, the release said.

Members of the BATCE staff and student musicians expressed heartfelt thanks, noting that the support enhances the orchestra’s development and provides valuable opportunities for young artistes to grow and excel.

This initiative aligns with ASCU’s motto, Enriching the Quality of Life of its Members, and reflects the organisation’s dedication to strengthening communities through consistent, impactful support.

For more info call ASCU head office at 640-6416/6418 or the Tobago branch at 631-5404.