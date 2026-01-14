Angostura resumes exports to India

(L-R) Angostura acting CEO, Ian Forbes; Directors of Angostura Holdings Ltd directors Roxanne De Freitas and Shival Maharaj; Chairman of Angostura Holdings Limited chairman Gary Hunt; Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj; Angostura Holdings Ltd director Jennifer Frederick and Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Trade, Investment and Tourism, Dr Colin Neil Gosine stand in front of the sealed container to be shipped to India with Angostura® products at the Angostura Deliveries Warehouse at the Corner Eastern Main Road and Trinity Avenue, Laventille on January 13. -

AFTER 11 years, Angostura has again begun exporting to India, beginning with its aromatic and orange bitters and five-year-old rum. The company said this initial shipment represents the first phase of a structured approach to building sustainable, long-term growth.

The container was sealed by Trade, Investment and Tourism Minister Satyakama Maharaj and Angostura Holdings Ltd chairman Gary Hunt at the Angostura’s Deliveries Warehouse at the Corner Eastern Main Road and Trinity Avenue, Laventille.

In a release, Angostura said the re-entry into India marks a significant achievement in its global expansion strategy, further increasing its international reach.

The company said India is one of the world’s fastest-expanding spirits markets and represents a key opportunity for Angostura driven by evolving consumer tastes and increasing demand for international brands.

It said the products will be made available in three key provinces – Delhi, Karnataka, and Maharashtra – targeting urban centres and emerging hospitality hubs where Angostura bitters are already well recognised and used by bartenders and trade professionals.

Hunt said every bottle of Angostura exported carries with it the story of Trinidad and Tobago, including our craftsmanship, our culture, and our excellence.

“Through trade, we are practicing soft diplomacy for our country: building relationships, strengthening global ties, and raising our nation’s profile in some of the world’s most influential markets. At the same time, we are actively earning very valuable foreign exchange, supporting local jobs, and contributing meaningfully to national economic resilience.

“While our bitters and five-year-old rum mark the entry point, this is only the beginning. We will continue to evaluate opportunities across our wider portfolio to meet the diverse and changing preferences of the Indian consumer. This re-entry reinforces Angostura’s heritage as a global brand while embracing new avenues for expansion and consumer engagement in a vibrant and evolving market.”