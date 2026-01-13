Uncapped Quentin Sampson in WI squad for Afghan T20s

Quentin Sampson of Guyana Amazon Warriors bats during the 2025 CPL. - Randy Brooks - CPL T20

Hard-hitting Guyanese player Quentin Sampson has been named in a 16-man West Indies team which will contest a three-match T20 series versus Afghanistan from January 19-22 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Although as many as seven key Windies players will be missing for the series, the tour serves as preparation for the International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 World Cup which will be held from February 7 to March 8 in India and Sri Lanka. The team for the Afghan series was announced via a Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release on January 12, with opening batsman Brandon King set to captain the team. The Windies team for the World Cup is set to be announced ahead of the Men in Maroon's three-match T20 series versus South Africa from January 27-31.

Regular T20 captain Shai Hope is unavailable for the Afghanistan series, along with the trio of Akeal Hosein, Sherfane Rutherford and Test skipper Roston Chase – all of whom have ongoing SA T20 franchise commitments. Also unavailable are allrounder Romario Shepherd and former West Indies captains Jason Holder and Rovman Powell, who have been rested.

Returning to the West Indies setup are opener Evin Lewis and fast bowler Shamar Joseph, both of whom have been sidelined by injury for some time. Other notable players in the team are left-handed batsmen Alick Athanaze and Shimron Hetymer, top-order batsman Keacy Carty, left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and fast bowlers Matthew Forde and Jayden Seales.

The uncapped Sampson, 25, was a revelation for the Guyana Amazon Warriors during the 2025 Caribbean Premier League campaign – scoring 241 runs in nine innings at an average of 34.42. Sampson scored two fifties, including a top-score of 76, and helped the Warriors to an eventual runner-up finish to Trinbago Knight Riders.

Coach Daren Sammy said the Afghanistan series provides a great chance to fine-tune ahead of the T20 World Cup, while re-integrating some key members of the squad.

"The opportunity to play competitive matches in subcontinental conditions is ideal, as it assists with our preparations and confidence building ahead of what will be a competitive T20 World Cup," Sammy said, via the release.

"It also presents a valuable platform to assess players who would have missed significant time towards the end of 2025, as well as those stepping into important roles for the series prior to selection of the final squad for the international tournament."

The West Indies team will depart the Caribbean for the Afghan series on January 14 and are scheduled to arrive in the UAE on January 16.

Windies T20 squad for Afghanistan:

Brandon King (captain), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Shimron Hetmyer, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Khary Pierre, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Shamar Springer.

Technical staff:

Daren Sammy (head coach), Floyd Reifer (assistant coach – batting), Ravi Rampaul (assistant coach – bowling), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach – fielding), Rawl Lewis (manager), Avenesh Seetaram (performance analyst), Darc Browne (strength & conditioning coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Fitzbert Alleyne (massage therapist), Jerome Foster (content & media officer).