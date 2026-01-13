Tight race for Couva Calypso Monarch titles
Close contests are expected in both the senior and junior categories of the 2026 Calypso Monarch competitions organised by the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC). This prediction was made by Ezekiel Clarke, CCC public relations officer and coordinator of the calypso competitions, following auditions for calypsonians held at the Balmain Community Centre, Balmain, Couva, on January 11.
“The committee expects a really high-octane final in both senior and junior categories if we are to judge by the offerings by the cadre of calypsonians who appeared at the auditions,” Clarke asserted.
“Patrons will be thrilled at the grand finals because every calypsonian was at the top of their form, even at this early stage in the season,” he added.
Both defending champions, Senior Monarch Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) and Junior Monarch Katelin Sultan, are automatic selections for the grand finals on February 13.
The date for rehearsals will be announced shortly.
Qualifiers for 2026 Couva Senior Calypso Monarch Grand Finals:
Nicholas Lucas - The Tree Does Never Forget
Kerine Williams Figaro (Tiny) - You Never Know
Judith Edwards (Jay Edwards) - Plus Size Woman
Omarie Asson (Sir Bally) - A Spituation
Shinnelle Cottoy Davis (Shelly Cottoy - Omirnira (Freedom)
Ruhanie Ramdass & Marcus Seepersad (Nel & Reece) - Calypso Chutney Love
Anastasia Richardson - Power In De Blood
Allana Daniel Salandy (Warrior Queen) - Strength Of A Woman
Rosemary Mitchell (Rose Gold) - My Trinbago
Helen Jones (Helen of Trinbago) - Permission For The Pic
Lystra Nurse (Lady Lystra) - Dream Sellers
Georgia McIntyre (The Messenger) - A Sense of Empathy
Meguella Simon - My Child
Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) - The Last Birthday Party
Qualifiers for 2026 Couva Junior Monarch Grand Finals:
Janaya Clarke (Gentle Giant) - Role Models
Nyla Hamilton - What Ah Waiting For
Alexia Adams Alexis (Chaimaka) - Doh Go Down Dey
T’xaiyan Cain (Calypso Cain) - Is De Calypso
Jah-Majesty Charles - Thank God For Teachers
Chelsea Figaro - Pan-One People-One Love
Celebri-t Charles - Only You Can Bring Us Back
Asia Tidd - Family Crisis
Katelin Sultan
