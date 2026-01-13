Tight race for Couva Calypso Monarch titles

Joanne Gibson, singing as Queen Voice, captures the Couva Senior Calypso Monarch crown in this photo courtesy Couva Carnival Committee

Close contests are expected in both the senior and junior categories of the 2026 Calypso Monarch competitions organised by the Couva Carnival Committee (CCC). This prediction was made by Ezekiel Clarke, CCC public relations officer and coordinator of the calypso competitions, following auditions for calypsonians held at the Balmain Community Centre, Balmain, Couva, on January 11.

“The committee expects a really high-octane final in both senior and junior categories if we are to judge by the offerings by the cadre of calypsonians who appeared at the auditions,” Clarke asserted.

“Patrons will be thrilled at the grand finals because every calypsonian was at the top of their form, even at this early stage in the season,” he added.

Both defending champions, Senior Monarch Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) and Junior Monarch Katelin Sultan, are automatic selections for the grand finals on February 13.

The date for rehearsals will be announced shortly.

Qualifiers for 2026 Couva Senior Calypso Monarch Grand Finals:

Nicholas Lucas - The Tree Does Never Forget

Kerine Williams Figaro (Tiny) - You Never Know

Judith Edwards (Jay Edwards) - Plus Size Woman

Omarie Asson (Sir Bally) - A Spituation

Shinnelle Cottoy Davis (Shelly Cottoy - Omirnira (Freedom)

Ruhanie Ramdass & Marcus Seepersad (Nel & Reece) - Calypso Chutney Love

Anastasia Richardson - Power In De Blood

Allana Daniel Salandy (Warrior Queen) - Strength Of A Woman

Rosemary Mitchell (Rose Gold) - My Trinbago

Helen Jones (Helen of Trinbago) - Permission For The Pic

Lystra Nurse (Lady Lystra) - Dream Sellers

Georgia McIntyre (The Messenger) - A Sense of Empathy

Meguella Simon - My Child

Joanne Gibson (Queen Voice) - The Last Birthday Party

Qualifiers for 2026 Couva Junior Monarch Grand Finals:

Janaya Clarke (Gentle Giant) - Role Models

Nyla Hamilton - What Ah Waiting For

Alexia Adams Alexis (Chaimaka) - Doh Go Down Dey

T’xaiyan Cain (Calypso Cain) - Is De Calypso

Jah-Majesty Charles - Thank God For Teachers

Chelsea Figaro - Pan-One People-One Love

Celebri-t Charles - Only You Can Bring Us Back

Asia Tidd - Family Crisis

Katelin Sultan