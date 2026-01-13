Sawmill owner killed by falling tree

A DAY at work ended tragically for Siparia sawmill owner Bishen Rampersadsingh, 46, who was killed when a tree he was felling with a worker landed on top of him on January 12.

The worker told police he was cutting the tree with Rampersadsingh around 9.20 am in a dirt track off David Jackman Trace, Quinam Road, when it came down and trapped his boss underneath.

He said he used the chainsaw to cut away sections of the tree and remove it from on Rampersadsingh, but he was found unresponsive. He said emergency health services were contacted.

The employee informed officers that Rampersadsingh was a licensed firearm user and had the weapon in his waistband. Officers recovered the gun, ammunition and booklet before helping take Rampersadsingh to the Siparia District Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead around 10.45 am after resuscitation attempts were unsuccessful.

A post mortem was ordered on the body.