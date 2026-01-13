Police: Wrecking is for safety, not punishment

A wrecker is seen in action on St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on June 5, 2025. - Faith Ayoung

The TT Police Service (TTPS) says it is a necessity for the wrecking (towing) of vehicles that are illegally parked.

In a news release on January 13, the TTPS said it is mandated to ensure public safety, the free flow of traffic and the maintenance of law and order on the nation’s roads.

Vehicles that are parked unlawfully, it added, often pose serious risks, including obstruction to emergency vehicles, reduced visibility for motorists and pedestrians, and impediments to critical access points, such as hospitals, police stations, fire routes and residential areas.

Improperly parked vehicles also contribute significantly to traffic congestion and can disrupt the efficient movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

In many instances, these obstructions increase the likelihood of accidents and place members of the public at unnecessary risk.

The wrecking of vehicles, the release said, is conducted in accordance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, which empowers police officers to remove vehicles that are parked in violation of the law, when such vehicles compromise safety, traffic flow, or public order.

The TTPS said wrecking is not intended to be punitive, but rather, a necessary enforcement measure aimed at ensuring compliance with the law and preventing repeat offences.

“The objective remains behavioural change and voluntary adherence to traffic regulations.

"The TTPS continues to appeal to motorists to park responsibly, observe all traffic signs and road markings, and remain mindful of the safety and convenience of other road users. Public co-operation is essential in creating safer roads and more orderly communities.“

The release said, "The TTPS remains committed to serving and protecting the public and will continue to take all lawful measures necessary to ensure safety on the nation’s roadways."

In light of this, the release said. where it is necessary to remove a vehicle by wrecker to a designated place of safety, the officers should:

● make brief inquiries in the immediate vicinity in an effort to locate the driver;

●if he is not found, remove the vehicle;

●if the driver is found, prefer the relevant charge(s) against him for the offence committed and request him to remove the vehicle.

However, if the motorist refuses, impound the vehicle.

Where a vehicle has been hooked up or is in the actual process of being hooked up to a wrecker, but the vehicle has not been removed from where it was parked and the driver or person in control of the vehicle simultaneously appears and claims the vehicle, the officer shall:

● release the vehicle to the driver or person claiming the vehicle;

● (issue a ticket(s) for the offence(s) committed; or

● prosecute the driver or person in charge of the vehicle for non-ticketed offence(s) committed.

The police outlined the procedures to locate and retrieve vehicles wrecked in Port of Spain.

Wrecking operations are conducted at the TTPS impound yard located at South Quay, Port of Spain (opposite Courts). These operations take place between the hours of 9 am and 5 pm.

Drivers seeking the release of a wrecked vehicle, are required to pay a release fee of $500. Where a vehicle remains at the impound yard overnight, an overnight storage fee of $200 per day will apply. Payment is accepted in cash only.

People wishing to inquire if their vehicle was wrecked, the TTPS said, should contact the Port of Spain City Police Station at 299-0870, extension 2326.

To retrieve a vehicle, the following documents are required:

●A valid driver’s permit

●Proof of insurance

The TTPS urged drivers to familiarise themselves with these procedures to facilitate a smooth and timely retrieval process.