PNM requests two recounts

PNM supporters during a political meeting at the Buccoo Integrated Facility, Buccoo on January 8. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE PNM has requested recounts of votes in two electoral districts in Tobago after the Tobago People's Party's (TPP) resounding 15-0 victory in the January 12 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Preliminary results from the election showed the TPP receiving 16,240 votes to the PNM's 10,456.

The IDA and the UTP received 181 and eight votes respectively.

There were 26,885 valid votes and 104 rejected ballots in the election

In a statement on January 13, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said the PNM requested recounts in the Darrel Spring/ Whim and Scarborough/Mt Grace districts. Both recounts were scheduled to begin at 3 pm.

In a Facebook post, PNM Darrel Spring/Whim candidate and former THA minority leader Kelvon Morris indicated he would request a recount because the margin of victory in the district was narrow.

This was the only district won by the PNM in the December 21 THA election which was won by the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) 14-1.

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine was a member of the PDP at the time. Augustine split from the PDP in 2022 after a political fallout with Duke. Thirteen THA members who were elected under the PDP in the December 2021 election resigned from the party to form the TPP in August 2023.

Duke recently expressed the PDP's support for the TPP in the January 12 election.