PM: Government looks forward to cooperation, engagement with THA

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME MINISTER Kamla Persad-Bissessar says government looks forward to a good working relationship with the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).

Persad-Bissessar made this comment in a statement on January 13, one day after the Tobago People's Party (TPP) won all 15 seats in the THA election.

She said, "The government of Trinidad and Tobago looks forward to continued cooperation and constructive engagement with the THA in advancing the social, economic, and institutional development of Tobago, for the benefit of all Tobagonians and our nation as a whole."

Persad-Bissessar congratulated THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine and the TPP on " securing all 15 seats and achieving a clean sweep across the island."

She also congratulated Tobagonians "on the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process and the resounding mandate they have delivered."

Persad-Bissessar said, "This outcome reflects the confidence of the Tobagonian electorate in the leadership and vision presented for the future of the island."

No official political coalition exists between the UNC and TPP although the latter's two MPs sit alongside UNC backbenchers in a section of the House of Representatives which is traditionally reserved only for government MPs.

In an address to a sitting of the THA in Scarborough on November 4, 2025, Persad-Bissessar focused extensively on the importance of Tobago co-existing harmoniously as equal partners with Trinidad, despite its geographic size.

She recognised Tobago’s decades-long struggle for a greater share of the national pie and pledged her government’s commitment to working alongside Augustine to develop the island.

At that time, Persad-Bissessar said government stood firm in its commitment to Tobago’s right to meaningful self-government and self-determination with a strong and united republic.

“I do not see this as a favour being granted to you but it is a duty that is honoured and grounded in equality, in respect and shared purpose, side by side. Tobago must have the freedom to shape its development while remaining a full and valued part of the national family.”

Persad-Bissessar and Augustine did have a divergence of views about the installation of a US military radar at the ANR Robinson International Airport last November. Augustine said he was unaware about the radar's installation and suggested the chief secretary should be a member of the National Security Council (NSC) which is chaired by Persad-Bissessar.

On November 26, 2025, Persad-Bissessar said US Marines' presence in Tobago had to do with a roadway near the ANR Robinson International Airport. On November 27, 2025, she said, "The plan there is the runway and a radar. They will help us to improve our surveillance and intelligence we gather...the narco traffickers in our waters and outside our waters."

This was the first time Persad-Bissessar publicly revealed the existence of the radar.

The radar, built by American aerospace and defence technology company Northrop Grumman, is a G/ATOR system is a three-dimensional, medium/long-range multi-role radar designed to detect unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, air-breathing targets, rockets, artillery, and mortars.

On November 28, 2025, Persad-Bissessar subsequently said because Augustine is not a member of the NSC, he was not informed beforehand about the arrival and installation of a temporary US military radar system on the island.

"The radar will remain until we can install a new, permanent upgraded system of our own. The US personnel in Tobago are constructing an access road and an area for the radar installation. The (US) marines who left were members of the (22nd) MEU (Marine Expeditionary Unit) who were doing joint training with the TTDF (TT Defence Force).”

The MEU is part of the US military forces deployed to the southern Caribbean, outside of Venezuelan' territorial waters, since last August. Persad-Bissessar has fully supported all aspects of the deployment.