Penny: PNM has work to do

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION Leader and PNM political leader Pennelope Beckles says the results of the January 12 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) shows the PNM has work to do.

The TPP won the election 15-0.

In a statement on January 13, Beckles congratulated the party and its leader THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine on their victory.

She said, "On this occasion, the low voter turnout speaks to the level of public satisfaction."

Beckles added, "The PNM understands the necessity of reflection as we work toward rebuilding our party and regaining the trust and confidence of the people."

She thanked the PNM's 15 candidates who contested the election. PNM Tobago Council leader Ancil Dennis, who was one of those candidates, has indicated he will resign this post.

Beckles thanked Dennis "for his service, leadership, dedication, and continued commitment to the people of Tobago and the PNM prior to and during this election campaign."

She offered best wishes to the members of the incoming THA whose success is ultimately tied to Tobago’s progress.

Beckles said, "The PNM remains committed to constructive engagement, national unity, and the pursuit of a stronger and more united Trinidad and Tobago."

She promised the PNM "will regroup and return stronger and better ready to serve the people of Tobago, and of Trinidad and Tobago."