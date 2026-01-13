Morris congratulates TPP, requests recount

Former THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. -

FORMER Tobago House of Assembly (THA) minority leader Kelvon Morris has congratulated Tobago People's Party (TPP) political leader Farley Augustine on the party's historic victory in the January 12 THA election.

The TPP won all 15 seats in the assembly, including the Darrel Spring/Whim seat which Morris won in the December 2021 THA election.

While also congratulating his successful TPP rival Ricky Joefield, Morris said, "Given the extremely close margin in my electoral district, I will be requesting a recount. This is a normal and accepted step in close elections, and it allows the process to be completed with clarity and confidence for everyone involved."

He added, "At the same time, the preliminary results across Tobago are clear, and I again congratulate all 15 successful candidates of the TPP on their decisive win.

Morris thanked his campaign manager, campaign team, staff our volunteers for their hard work, discipline, and sacrifice throughout this campaign.

He said, "I am equally grateful to my family and friends for their constant encouragement and support."

Morris thanked the people of Darrel Spring/Whim and thee people of Tobago for the opportunity to serve, to listen, and to walk with them through this journey.

"Your voices matter, and your participation strengthens our democracy."

Morris hoped that commitments made during the campaign by the TPP will be honoured and the party's leadership of the THA "will be honoured, that leadership will be exercised with humility and integrity, and that the work ahead will bring meaningful progress and opportunity for all Tobagonians."

He said, "My commitment to service does not end with an election, and my love for Tobago remains unchanged.”

In a statement on January 13, the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) said the PNM requested recounts in the Darrel Spring/ Whim and Scarborough/Mt Grace districts. Both recounts were scheduled to begin at 3 pm on the same day.