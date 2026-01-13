Army reclaim TTPFL lead with another win over Jabloteh

Defence Force captain Kevin Molino, left, takes aim against Cibao FC during a Concacaf Caribbean Cup group B match in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, on October 1. Photo courtesy Concacaf -

For their second straight meeting, defending champions Defence Force (29 points) got a 3-1 victory over the eighth-placed San Juan Jabloteh (12 points), with their former ace marksman Isaiah "Bongo" Leacock scoring as he ended up on the losing team.

In the second match of a double-header at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva on January 11, second-half goals from Sheldon Bateau, Tyrese Bailey and skipper Kevin Molino assured Defence Force the win as they returned to the 12-team 2025/26 TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) summit with a game in hand on the nearest challengers. Club Sando (27 points), who got a thumping 6-0 win over the cellar-placed 1976 FC Phoenix (six points) on January 9, moved from third to second, with Miscellaneous Police FC (26 points) slipping to third after their entertaining 2-2 draw with the lowly Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (nine points).

After a goalless opening half with Defence Force and Jabloteh in Balmain, the Army/Coast Guard combination shot into the lead in the 47th minute as central defender Bateau notched his second goal of the season, with Bailey making it 2-0 in the 55th minute.

Shortly after Army's two opening goals, Jabloteh pulled a goal back in the 58th minute through Leacock who had a stellar season with Defence Force in the previous campaign with a 16-goal league haul. In the previous meeting between the teams in Balmain on January 3, Defence Force got a similar 3-1 victory over Jabloteh and Leacock celebrated his team's lone goal in front of his former coach Devorn Jorsling in the technical area.

Again, the Army had the last laugh and they sealed the three points on this occasion when Molino scored in the 77th minute to notch his second goal of the season.

In the first game of the Couva double-header, 2023/24 champs AC Port of Spain (19 points) moved from sixth to fifth when they defeated MIC Central FC Reboot (17 points) 3-1. Fatima College talisman and playmaker Seth Hadeed opened the scoring for AC PoS in the 18th minute, with flying winger Nathan Lewis making it 2-0 in the 25th minute.

Central showed life in the contest before the halftime interval with a goal from forward Kadeem Corbin in the 31st minute, but AC PoS grabbed all three points in second-half stoppage-time with a goal from Joshua Miguel.

At the Arima Velodrome on January 10, Police took an early lead in the ninth minute through Mickaeel Jem Gordon and took a 1-0 lead to the half. Veteran striker Kevon "Showtime" Woodley equalised for Rangers in the 66th minute, with Xavier Rajpaul then making it 2-1 for Police in the 76th minute before Kesean St Rose grabbed a last-gasp equaliser.

Also at the velodrome, the fourth-placed Prisons FC (25 points) defeated the 11th-placed Point Fortin Civic (seven points) on the back of a brace from Kyron Williams.

At Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground on January 9, Club Sando had momentarily moved to the top of the table with their six-goal demolition job against Phoenix. Sando ran out to a 3-0 lead after goals from Real Gill, Tarik Lee and Luke Phillips, with Shervohnez Hamilton, defender Jaheim Joseph and new signing Shackiel "Smeck" Henry rounding off the scoring in the second half.

Caledonia AIA (13 points) moved from eighth to seventh after being awarded a 3-0 default victory over the ninth-placed Eagles FC (ten points) who were penalised by the league for showing up for the match in La Horquetta with a kit similar to that of the designated home team Caledonia – thus breaching the league's compliance regulations.

The TTPFL tier one action will continue on January 16 with a La Horquetta double-header. Eagles will play Jabloteh from 6 pm, with Police playing Prisons from 8 pm.

TTFPL tier one standings:

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

Defence Force*11*9*2*0*27*10*17*29

Club Sando*12*9*0*3*32*7*25*27

Police FC*12*8*2*2*26*13*13*26

Prisons*12*8*1*3*21*11*10*25

AC Port of Spain*12*5*4*3*18*16*2*19

MIC Central FC*11*5*2*4*19*22*-3*17

Caledonia*11*4*1*6*23*22*1*13

Jabloteh*12*3*3*6*18*27*-9*12

Eagles FC*12*3*1*8*18*24*-6*10

La Horquetta Rangers*12*2*3*7*11*26*-15*9

Point Fortin*12*2*1*9*10*27*-17*7

1976 FC Phoenix*11*2*0*9*12*30*-18*6