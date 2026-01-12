Trinidad and Tobago gets first hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber

Member of Parliament for Claxton Bay Hansen Narinesingh, from left, Amzad Ali, director, International Hyperbaric Medical Facility Ltd and Dr Tyler Sexton cut the ribbon at the official opening. -

ON January 8, Trinidad and Tobago marked a major milestone in advanced medical care today with the official opening of the International Hyperbaric Medical Facility Ltd, the country’s first facility of its kind to offer advanced hard-shell hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) alongside integrated diabetic and chronic non-healing wound care and advanced brain health services.

Located in Marabella, the facility was established to address critical gaps in care, particularly for patients requiring advanced treatment for non-healing wounds, with the intention to help reduce the rate of amputations in diabetics locally, a news release said.

Neurological conditions and burns, are amongst other conditions that often require referrals for overseas treatment, which can now be addressed as this facility.

“Our goal is to make advanced care more accessible, affordable, and available locally,” said Ray Hinds, general manager. “For too long, families have had to look outside of TT for these types of services. Today, we are offering real options at home that work.”

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves breathing 100 per cent medical-grade oxygen in a pressurised chamber, allowing oxygen to dissolve more effectively into the bloodstream. This increased oxygen delivery supports the body’s natural healing processes, reduces inflammation, promotes tissue repair, and enhances recovery.

HBOT is internationally recognised for its use in treating a wide range of conditions, including but not limited to:

●Chronic and non-healing wounds

●Severe burns and soft tissue injuries

●Radiation injuries

●Diabetic foot ulcers

●Neurological and brain-related conditions

●Post-surgical recovery

The release said, “The facility is the only one in TT equipped with a Class A hard-shell hyperbaric chamber, meeting international safety and treatment standards. It is also the only facility in the country that will be offering the SnapshotNIR and NeuroCatch technologies.”

As wound care is a core focus of the facility’s services, patients with complex, chronic, or slow-healing wounds will benefit from a multidisciplinary approach, combining HBOT with SnapshotNIR to optimise limb salvage and accelerate chronic wound healing.

NeuroCatch obtains precise brain function data within six minutes for immediate clinical insights, by leveraging artificial intelligence to interpret brain signals for reliable cognitive evaluation.

All patients interested in treatment must first undergo a medical consultation with one of the facility’s certified hyperbaric doctors. This consultation is required to:

●Determine whether HBOT or other services are clinically appropriate,

●Establish the recommended number of sessions

●Define the duration of each session, based on the patient’s condition and medical needs

This ensures patient safety, effectiveness of treatment, and adherence to international best practices.

To support accessibility during its launch phase, the facility is offering HBOT at an introductory rate. Patients requiring multiple sessions may qualify for reduced per-session pricing, depending on the recommended treatment plan.

For a listing of HBOT treatable conditions, visit their website at www.inthyperbarictt.com