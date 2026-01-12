TPP leaders denounce election violence

Tobago People's Party deputy leader Dr Faith Brebnor shows her finger after voting at the Belle Garden Multipurpose Facility. January 12. - Ayanna Kinsale

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has described the violent clash between TPP and PNM supporters during a motorcade on January 11 as unfortunate.

On the eve of the January 12 THA elections, a violent altercation was reported along Milford Road in Bon Accord.

Newsday understands that shortly after 1 pm, an argument ensued between one TPP supporter and a group of PNM supporters outside the campaign office of the PNM’s candidate for Bon Accord/Crown Point Dominque Kerr.

In a video clip, an elderly woman in a TPP jersey was seen arguing with another woman who was wearing a PNM jersey and holding a PNM flag. Later, a brawl escalated with the TPP supporter brandishing a knife. The PNM supporters hit her with their flags and one woman also kicked her.

Augustine, the TPP leader, said he had seen the video and was made aware of the situation.

“I know that she sought some medical attention and the matter was also reported to the police and so we await the investigation from the TTPS."

The action, he said, was very unusual for Tobago, noting that heavy picong and verbal jabs was usual.

“The truth is that in the last five or so years, politics in Tobago has evolved into being a lot more testy than before, a lot more ferocious in terms of how we politick all-round and many things can probably account for that. On our end, we don’t endorse violence as a response to political opposition at all.”

Questioned about if the aggression may be trickling down from the top, he said, “As much as we have seen people, propagandist in the space utilise their platforms in less than savoury ways – that can become trigger points.

"Personally, I don’t lose sleep over hard talk; we have a robust democracy where people feel they could get things off their chest and once it's off their chest, they’re good. I think that is what has kept TT as a model society.

"Let’s not take for granted what we have as a democracy – we do have on the hustings quite vigorous campaigns, people having perhaps some of the most unsavoury things to say about each other. We have call-in programmes on the radio and television where people are quite vociferous and sometimes one may think – that might be hurtful, but that might actually be what keeps us from breaking out into all out civil war.”

Questioned on the issue, the party’s deputy political leader Dr Faith Brebnor said she spoke to the TPP supporter and she was treated at the hospital.

She too described the incident as unfortunate.

“I want to call for us to be a little more discipline, for us to remember that all of we is Tobagonians and that after today, we need to live here peacefully so after today we can lift our heads high tomorrow as well.”

Questioned as to if any legal action will be taken against the PNM supporters, she said: “We have our lawyers looking at it and we will work with the lady to see what she wants to do and we will support what ever direction she wants to take.”