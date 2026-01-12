Top cop: No reported incidents in Tobago for THA polls

CoP Allister Guevarro, centre, leaves the Speyside Anglican School after a walk through during the THA election. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

POLICE COMMISSIONER Allister Guevarro and Gold Commander and Deputy Commissioner of Police Suzette Martin were on hand to oversee police operations for the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election on January 12.

They were accompanied by senior officers assigned to the Tobago Division.

Guevarro, who visited the Scarborough, Charlotteville and Roxborough police stations, met with the station commanders and officers, providing strategic direction for ongoing operations.

In a Facebook post on January 12, the TTPS said, “He also gained a deeper understanding of the policing needs of the island during the election and offered advice to his charges.

”The TTPS deployed officers across the island with the objective of ensuring a smooth and incident-free election process, while providing safety and security for all citizens, stakeholders and institutions.“

Guevarro, who was accompanied by ACPs Earl Elie and Collis Hazel, said there were no reported incidents during the election.

He also applauded Tobagonians for their conduct during the exercise.