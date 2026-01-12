The Maduro prosecution and international law: Intersection of sovereignty and accountability

Ula Nathai-Lutchman -

ULA NATHAI-LUTCHMAN

ON JANUARY 3, a US military operation authorised by President Donald Trump led to the apprehension of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro in Caracas. Now facing narcotics and weapons charges in a Manhattan courtroom, Maduro's case raises a fundamental question: can a nation’s leader be held to account by a foreign power, and at what cost to international law?

This analysis examines the legal framework articulated by the lead US prosecutor.

The legal

framework

The Trump administration’s actions raise complex issues under international law. In the weeks before Maduro’s capture, it conducted approximately 35 strikes against suspected drug-trafficking vessels, resulting in at least 115 deaths. These strikes test the boundaries of military force against sovereign states.

The US administration characterised its campaign against Maduro’s alleged criminal organisation as a non-international armed conflict, framing military operations as defensive measures. This classification is debatable under international humanitarian law, where targeting drug trafficking networks does not automatically qualify as armed conflict.

Customary international law typically grants sitting heads of state absolute immunity, meaning they cannot be arrested or prosecuted by other countries. The US bypasses this protection by refusing to recognise Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader. Because US courts follow the Executive branch’s lead on who is or is not a head of state, Maduro loses the diplomatic shield that would otherwise protect him from American legal action.

Any military operation, such as the strike in Caracas, must comply with the UN Charter. International law generally prohibits the use of force against another country’s territory or government. To be legal, a military intervention must fit into one of two narrow exceptions: it must be a clear act of self-defence under Article 51, or it must be specifically authorised by the UN Security Council under Chapter VII. The US has invoked neither justification formally.

The prosecution's

strategy

On January 5, US Attorney Clayton delineated a clear separation between the military operation to capture Maduro and the ensuing legal proceedings. The case, based on a 2020 superseding indictment, charges Maduro and his spouse with narco-terrorism conspiracy, material support to the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia), and the misuse of state resources to facilitate cocaine importation into the US.

To insulate the trial from the controversial capture, Clayton invoked the doctrine of

male captus, bene detentus (wrongly captured, properly detained), which holds that a court’s jurisdiction remains valid even if a defendant’s apprehension was unlawful. This allows the judiciary to proceed irrespective of the military’s methods, treating the intervention as a distinct matter from the legitimacy of the criminal charges.

A primary hurdle for Maduro’s defence is that the US and approximately 60 other nations have refused to recognise him as a legitimate head of state since 2019, following disputed elections. Under established precedent, US courts defer to the Executive branch on such recognition, effectively stripping a leader of the absolute personal immunity normally granted to sitting heads of state. However, international law remains unsettled on whether non-recognition by a subset of states, even a substantial one, provides legal justification for military intervention within the sovereign territory of another state that maintains de facto control.

The Noriega

precedent

The prosecution of Maduro follows the blueprint established in the 1989 case of Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega, which provides three legal pillars for overcoming immunity claims in US domestic courts.

First, the indictment preceded custody. Following the Noriega template, Maduro was indicted in 2020, years before his physical capture. This sequence triggers a doctrine where US courts exercise jurisdiction irrespective of how a defendant was brought before them.

Second, personal immunity for a sitting leader relies on the prosecuting state's recognition of their legitimacy. Because US courts defer to the Executive branch’s determination of foreign leaders’ status, and the US has not recognised Maduro as Venezuela’s legitimate leader since 2019, he lacks the “head of state” distinction necessary to claim absolute protection. This marks a departure from conventional principles of international law, wherein statehood and leadership recognition have traditionally been predicated upon actually who is running a country, controlling the government and territory.

Third, even recognised leaders only enjoy residual immunity for official government acts. In the Noriega case, the court ruled that drug trafficking constitutes a private pursuit of personal enrichment rather than sovereign governance. US prosecutors apply this same logic to Maduro, framing his alleged narco-terrorism conspiracy as a private criminal enterprise that cannot be shielded by his office.

The erosion

of immunity

The 1998 arrest of Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet in the UK demonstrated that former leaders could face justice for torture. Rwanda’s PM Jean Kambanda and Yugoslav president Milošević were subsequently prosecuted, establishing that no office grants immunity from international criminal law for the gravest offences.

Charles Taylor’s case is particularly pertinent. His prosecution demonstrated that sovereignty is not absolute and that immunity is increasingly porous. While serving as Liberia’s president, Taylor was indicted by the Special Court for Sierra Leone. I helped secure his conviction in The Hague in April 2012. He was found guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity for aiding rebels during Sierra Leone’s civil war. Taylor received a 50-year prison sentence, upheld on appeal, and currently serves his term in the UK.

International tribunals and the International Criminal Court operate under statutes that disregard official capacity. Article 27 of the Rome Statute explicitly states that being a head of state does not exempt a person from criminal responsibility. Immunity is waived because member states have collectively agreed to it. These courts represent the international community’s will, allowing them to bypass the shield of sovereignty.

However, Maduro’s prosecution marks a notable departure. It occurs not in an international tribunal established by multilateral treaty, but in a domestic court following unilateral military action. This raises the question of whether individual states can claim the authority that international courts possess through collective agreement.

Constitutional and

geopolitical dimensions

The Monroe Doctrine provides geopolitical context for Maduro’s “extraction” but offers no legal basis for his criminal trial. Attorney Clayton carefully distinguishes between military operations, which fall under executive foreign policy, and the prosecution itself, which must strictly adhere to constitutional and federal legal standards. Geopolitical justifications will not feature in court arguments. The case rests on the assertion that Maduro's alleged facilitation of cocaine trafficking alongside the FARC constitutes state-sponsored crime directly threatening American public safety, rather than protected sovereign governance.

Critics contend that allowing unilateral non-recognition to justify military intervention in sovereign territory undermines the separation of powers by circumventing Congress’ constitutional authority to declare war. The administration counters that the president, as commander-in-chief, can act unilaterally to enforce judicial warrants when national security interests are threatened. This reflects a broader pattern of US intervention in Latin America, such as the 1983 Grenada invasion, which the UN General Assembly condemned as a violation of international law.

The path forward

This case highlights a dual tension: how to advance accountability without eroding core principles like sovereign equality, and how to balance justice with respect for established norms of international law. The outcome will likely shape how nations approach leadership accountability for decades to come.

Ula Nathai-Lutchman served as a member of the prosecution team in the trial of former Liberian president Charles Taylor at the Special Court for Sierra Leone in The Hague from June 2007 to September 2013. She is an international criminal barrister and a member of Justitia Omnibus Chambers in Port of Spain