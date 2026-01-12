Thanks for everything, Newsday

-

THE EDITOR: I have become a better writer and seen action materialise to resolve issues by my letters being published the Newsday. It is warming to see my name in the Letters to the Editor section. I say without fear of contradiction that I am one of the few young people who do not have an IG account and still read the newspapers, and I am very proud of that. And my favourite newspaper is the Newsday, not because I get published regularly, but because it is really the best of all in TT.

In my secondary school days, reading the Newsday helped with my comprehension, letter writing, story writing, helped me prepare for CSEC English A and CAPE communication studies. Even as far back as SEA, I read the Newsday and words I didn't understand I researched their meaning and added them to my vocabulary list. I won my TKR merchandise by filling out the promos in the Newsday. I conducted much business via its classifieds.

Never in my lifetime did I imagine seeing a newspaper ceasing to exist. I heard about the Mirror and the Bomb, but this one feels close to home. I always felt Newsday had the best kind of recycled paper and the best font style and size. Colour was not really important because it depends on the press and the type of paper. I go through scores of Newsday papers at my workplace, filling in all the puzzles, reading the comics, and reading Bryan Davis' columns.

It was a pleasure to contribute to the Newsday for it has contributed tremendously to my development and awareness. No doubt the Newsday will reincarnate in some form or fashion as nothing is truly lost. I do not believe in goodbyes, rather until next time, because there will always be a next time. So, until next time, Newsday.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas