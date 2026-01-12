Santa Flora motorcyclist hospitalised after crash

Siparia District Health Facility - File photo

A 55-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Flora has been hospitalised with severe injuries after colliding with a car on January 11.

The driver of the Nissan Wingroad told officers around 2 pm he had pulled up in his driveway, waiting for the gate to open to his Santa Flora Road home, when the motorcyclist apparently lost control of his white Kawasaki bike and collided with the rear of his car and was thrown some 40 feet away.

The motorcyclist was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility. Investigations are ongoing.