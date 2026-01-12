Royal care at RBC

THE EDITOR: I express my sincere gratitude to Tamia Thompson of RBC Westmoorings for our interaction on January 9. Thompson exudes confidence, is knowledgeable and patiently provided explanations for every step of the myriad transactions that I required.

I really must congratulate RBC on the team of people it has at that branch who, in my opinion, put you ahead of your competitors. These include Leosha, Adam and Checed, and I now add Thompson to that list.

Well done, RBC!

ARLENE POPPLEWELL

Diego Martin